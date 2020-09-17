Interim President Teik Lim hosted his first episode of Teik Talks on Facebook Live Thursday, discussing student and campus life amid COVID-19.
Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs, joined Lim in providing suggestions and resources to students looking for things to do on campus.
“Campus life appears to exist in two realms,” Lim said. “One in the physical campus and the other one is in this digital virtual world, in a computer chip. To me, it feels like we're reliving the scenes of the movie [The] Matrix.”
Nagy agrees it’s an unusual time, but she’s proud of the way UTA has transitioned into a virtual world, not just in the classroom but in engaging with students as well, she said.
The university hosted the Virtual Job and Internship Fair’s final day Thursday. More than 1,000 students participated in the three-day event, she said.
“We're seeing really good engagement still on our campus, even when we're in this kind of pandemic environment,” Nagy said.
For students living on campus, Nagy said each residence hall has been launching its own councils where students can help with social events. Also, the Maverick Activities Center remains open, and is seeing about 600 students a day, she said.
“If our students are bored, I think that they need to look on our website at the event calendar,” Nagy said. “There's been a ton of things that are posted on there, and events are happening every single day.”
Other events include study abroad sessions, panels with alumni, a drive-in movie planned later this fall and plans to host a hypnotist, Nagy said.
Students can find more information about activities and events through the university’s event calendar on its website, Nagy said. There, students can see what activities are happening on campus daily.
If students have concerns about their mental health and need resources, Counseling and Psychological Services remains open for virtual telehealth calls with plenty of open appointments, Nagy said.
Other mental health resources include online podcasts posted to the CAPS website, virtual mindfulness events, small in-person group therapy sessions and relationship seminars.
Nagy said it might be challenging at times for students to engage on campus, but the resources are still there.
“There is still the opportunity to really try to find, you know, your place, your niche and people here at UT Arlington,” Nagy said.
Lim will be hosting his next episode of Teik Talks in October, featuring UTA’s new women’s basketball coach, Shereka Wright, to learn more about her background and vision for the team, he said.
For upcoming announcements on the next episode, students can follow Lim on Twitter @UTAPrezLim.
