The first virtual Tea with Teik event was hosted via Microsoft Teams on Thursday. Students submitted questions anonymously for interim President Teik Lim to answer.
The Q&A session was for students to speak out, get their questions answered and have a better understanding of UTA’s leadership, Student Body President Blaize LaFleur said. LaFleur and Arafaa Khan, Student Body vice president, co-hosted the virtual event.
The event mimicked the previous Pizza with the President event hosted in previous semesters, but instead with tea.
Lim said as an interim president, he is focused on three major goals for UTA.
His goals include minimizing the impact of the pandemic on student progression toward degree attainment, focusing on student success and research excellence equally, and enhancing external engagement with alumni, nonprofits and elected officials.
Lim said students cooperating by wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines have allowed UTA to remain open during the fall semester.
“Also, we have free [COVID-19] testing available on campus through the student Health Services center whether or not you have any symptoms,” he said.
The free testing allows the university to identify where the virus is on campus and isolate the disease to prevent further infection to others, Lim said.
The university has previously only prioritized testing to individuals showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Students asked about the fall semester overall and changes coming during the spring semester.
UTA offered a pass/fail system as an option in spring 2020, and students asked if it would be an option this semester or in the future.
In response, Lim said the university doesn't plan to offer a pass/fail option this fall or in the spring.
Fall class modalities were posted before the semester started, and there has not been much disruption, he said.
In early spring, the university plans to break ground on the new School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building.
The building will be constructed on the south side of campus, Lim said.
The current School of Social Work building location on the north end of campus will be used for mixed developments like restaurants, grocery stores or hotels, he said. According to Lim, these are preliminary plans for the location that are still being discussed.
Students asked about updates regarding the diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that Lim outlined this summer.
In response to the question, Lim said the university plans to incorporate diversity, equity and inclusion topics in university success courses. A pilot of the classes will be launched in the spring and a full rollout in fall 2021.
The university is also in the process of hiring 15 multidisciplinary faculty members to increase the number of underrepresented population among the faculty body, Lim said.
The student body is very diverse and the faculty body needs to match that diversity, Lim said.
“Oftentimes students look to people with the same background as mentors, so that’s critical that we continue to enhance the underrepresented group among our faculty,” he said.
