UTA hosts virtual town hall to address systemic racial inequality

The African American Faculty and Staff Association, Center for African American Studies, and Multicultural Affairs hosted a public town hall Thursday to hear from the community amid protests occurring nationwide.
The event discussed ways UTA can “enact systemic change in making our campus a more equitable environment for African American students, employees, and faculty.”
About 600 people attended the virtual meeting, which comes after weeks of international protest against police brutality and racial inequality in America.
“In the past few weeks, our nation, state and the community have come together with a shared sense of shock, fear and outrage after witnessing another senseless killing of another African American man,” interim President Teik Lim said in his opening remarks. “Since then, we’ve seen further incidents of hatred, inequality and violence, but we’ve also seen empowerment, dialogue and mutual respect, and I hope that in today’s discussion, we will embody the same.”
Jason Shelton, sociology associate professor and Center for African American Studies director, introduced Student Body President Blaize LaFleur; Adrian Parr, College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs dean; Krista Gerlich, Lady Mavericks head coach; and Robert Bing, criminology and criminal justice professor. Each speaker was allotted three minutes to share their thoughts and emotions on the topics to be discussed.
LaFleur mentioned the need to readdress remnants of the university’s racist past in favor of names and institutions which better represent the school’s diverse student body. She cited the renaming of Davis Hall as one such example.
LaFleur also suggested a diversity curriculum required for all incoming freshmen in their first-year experience courses, intended to identify and correct subconscious bias and prejudice.
“Let me remind you all that Amber Guyger, Botham Jean’s killer, was a UTA student. Aaron Dean, Atatiana Jefferson’s killer, was a UTA student,” LaFleur said. “Imagine how their lives would’ve looked if maybe they would’ve learned in detail about stereotypes, bias and microaggressions at their time at UTA.”
After comments from the speakers, attendees were asked to join one of nine smaller breakout sessions separated alphabetically by their last names.
Shelton said the sessions were opportunities for attendees to share their feelings about the events of the past few weeks and to engage in discussion with other members from the community.
Diane Jones Allen, landscape architecture associate professor, led one of the sessions.
Allen said Black students benefit from having faculty that look like them and understand the particular things they’re going through. She said the university should be strategic about hiring staff and faculty that can directly serve the unique needs of these students rather than simply aim for general “diversity” hires.
“Those things work better,” Allen said. “And so sometimes — I know this sounds really crazy — I think we need to throw away the ‘diversity’ and say we’re looking for this. Sometimes diversity is an excuse.”
Interdisciplinary studies adviser Rebekah Chojnacki discussed the need for the university to recognize its own history with race in discussions about how to move forward.
“We have this huge wall of silence, I think, at UT-Arlington about who we were,” she said. “And we’re trying to become something better, but I don’t think we can truly become something better without doing some acknowledging as a university instead of just hiding it and pretending it never happened.”
Once breakout sessions commenced, attendees returned to the original meeting link, where former President James Spaniolo closed with final thoughts.
“This, today, has been a very special opportunity but as [Shelton] said, this is a beginning, not an end. It is a journey, but I feel as if there is a commitment to pursue progress together,” Spaniolo said. “This is not just a goal — it has to be a mission, a requirement and a requirement to act.”
UTA just needs to make sure that there are no conservatives on the Governing Board and that all the faculty and staff have been purged to ensure the University has a solid liberal basis. I mean, once the liberals are in charge of the system, there can be no systemic racism, right?
