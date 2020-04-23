The Lockheed Martin Career Development Center hosted a video conference Thursday preparing students for next week’s Virtual Job Fair.
The Virtual Job Fair will take place Wednesday and Thursday with live employer interaction from 1 to 4 p.m. and is available to join at https://utajobfair.vfairs.com/.
Over 30 companies that are currently hiring are expected to participate.
Navigating the virtual fair
On the landing page of the Virtual Job Fair website students can register and find participating employers and webinar schedules for each day.
Because employers already have access to the job fair site, employer outreach specialist Keith Sherwood recommended students register for the job fair in advance. This way employers can access resumes and contact candidates ahead of time.
Once registered, students can navigate a virtualized Lockheed Martin Career Development Center lobby to access webinars in a virtual auditorium.
Sherwood encouraged students to attend the webinars to better connect with employers.
Virtual job fair preparation
If possible, utilizing a desktop is recommended to take full advantage of video interviewing capabilities, Sherwood said.
Testing computer equipment, audio and room lighting are some advised steps to take before the fair. Dressing professionally by trying on clothes beforehand and wearing pants can also help candidates feel better and take it more seriously.
Students are also encouraged to ensure their background is clean prior to one-on-one video conferences. Informing roommates and family members about job fair video interviews beforehand can help in reducing excess noise.
Researching companies beforehand and learning about the descriptions of the jobs candidates hope to apply for is a way to stand out and show passion for the job.
