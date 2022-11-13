UTA Homecoming parade shows off school spirit

Thousands of people gathered at Spaniolo Drive to watch UTA’s Homecoming parade Saturday, seeing floats and entries of different organizations and groups on campus.
This year’s parade theme was “Once Upon a Maverick” and included floats, dignitary cars, golf cart entries, trailers, vans, walking entries and performance groups.
The parade concluded with the UTA cheerleaders leading the students into College Park Center for the coronation of Homecoming king and queen, and the men’s basketball match against Southwestern University.
David Nguyen, biology senior and current Mr. UTA, said the parade signifies the strong community UTA has.
“If you look at the history, we've been here for 127 years. We thought [of] a lot of things to help the local community as well as the local community helping us become so prosperous as an institution,” Nguyen said. “So the parade really does just mean Homecoming. You get to see alumni come back, just having a grand time. The spirit of UTA really does live with a parade.”
He said there will be over 50 entries and five dignitary cars, including one with UTA President Jennifer Cowley, Mayor Jim Ross and others.
Meghan Flynn, psychology senior and UTA Ambassador, said the entries are judged under three criteria: design quality, creativity and parade theme.
Flynn said the entries show students that organizations are excited to be here and represent UTA.
The parade included performances from the Rebels stomp 'n shake cheerleading organization, Korean Culture Association, Mansfield Legacy cheerleading, UTA University Singers, UTA Cheer team and Indian Maverick Society.
Nguyen said the parade was open to not just UTA students and alumni but also the local community.
Sarah Graves, UTA alumna and Arlington resident, said she met her husband on campus. As alumni of UTA, they both enjoy school pride and spirit.
“We love being Mavericks, and we support our team and our school, and we love our city and we like to be a part of our community,” she said.
Graves said the more people get involved and commit to being a part of the school, the bigger and stronger the community becomes.
Christyl Doyle, communications graduate student and 2018-2019 Ms. UTA, was asked to be this year’s parade announcer and emcee for the pep rally. She said it was exciting to be back.
“I think it's important because it helps keep the spirit alive and keep the momentum going,” Doyle said. “And it encourages the incoming students to want to get active and involved and be a part of it.”
The parade ended with a pep rally of Doyle announcing the recognition of some distinguished athletes, as well as some words of wisdom from Athletics director Jon Fagg and President Cowley. After the speeches, the Maverick Marching Band blasted their way across Spaniolo Drive, wrapping up the pep rally with the UTA Fight Song as blue, white and orange confetti blew into the sky.
After the parade’s conclusion, the men’s basketball team faced off against Southwestern University, followed by the Homecoming coronation ceremony to crown this year’s Homecoming king and queen.
The Homecoming king and queen were revealed to be Dylan Buck, political science and music industry senior and Student Body vice president, and university studies senior Vanessa Nava.
Buck said getting crowned Homecoming king felt exhilarating, while Nava said it felt surreal, and she didn’t think she would make it this far.
“I'm gonna go to all my organizations that I’m in and let them know that this crown is for all of them,” Nava said. “Let them know that we're sharing this.”
Buck plans on celebrating his coronation by spending time with his family and wearing his Homecoming king sash next week to show his fellow Mavericks that these kinds of achievements are possible for everyone.
Nava said this win wasn’t just for her but for every student at UTA.
“I want everyone at UTA to feel represented and included in whatever goes on with this campus,” she said. “I just am humbled that the student body chose me to be the face of representation here.”
