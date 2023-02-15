UTA holds summit to help students prepare for scholarship applications

From resumes to recommendation letters to personal statements, scholarship applications present students with a range of requirements to navigate.
This Saturday, UTA’s Department of Transition Programs and Services is hosting a Maverick Scholarship Summit from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the University Center’s Red River Room.
The event is meant to equip current and prospective students with tips and tools to apply for scholarships, said Patrick Jackson, assistant director for Transition Programs and Services.
There will be several breakout sessions during the event. These will include one on how to write a personal statement led by the Lockheed Martin Career Development Center and another on how to tailor a resume in line with their college leadership experiences led by the Follett Student Leadership Center.
There will also be a presentation on navigating Mav ScholarShop presented by Financial Aid and Scholarships.
Those interested in attending will need to register online. Though spaces are limited and filling up quickly, interested students should be on the lookout for spots to open back up closer to the event, Jackson said.
At the beginning of the event, attendees can attend a scholarship fair highlighting resources and scholarships from specific colleges and departments across campus, he said. A panel of students who received scholarships will also be present.
Often, the variety of requirements and documents a scholarship asks for can discourage students from applying, Jackson said. Students can also feel imposter syndrome thinking a ton of other students will apply for the same award.
“We hope that they will leave feeling equipped and empowered to apply for any scholarship in the future in full confidence of their abilities,” he said.
Jackson said he suggests students keep a running list of their achievements throughout college, separate from their resume. Sometimes, students can forget experiences they had between their first and last semester of college.
This is the first year UTA is hosting the event. Transition Programs and Services focuses on having all students have a smooth transition into the university, and scholarship applications are an area it felt needed attention, he said.
After the event, Transition Programs and Services will combine feedback from its campus partners to see what direction to take the event in the future, Jackson said.
“When you think of scholarship, it to me is so much more than just dollars,” he said. “It's a level of professionalism. It's excellence. It's equipping these students who may even consider going into graduate school or medical school in the future and just getting professional etiquette down.”
@Shawlings601
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.