UTA officials celebrated the completion of the University Center’s grand entrance Wednesday morning with a ribbon-cutting and a splash of confetti.
Designs for the $9.8 million project started in 2018, and construction started Sept. 2019. A pedestrian walkway, formal promenade and parking lot extending to UTA Boulevard were completed Aug. 24. Finishing touches, including landscaping and outdoor lighting, wrapped up this month.
Student Body President Blaize LaFleur, interim President Teik Lim, and Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams gathered in front of the entrance, welcoming students and their families. Each of them cut the ribbon at the same time with their own scissors.
John Hall, vice president for administration and campus operations, said the renovation was about a 10,000 square feet addition that removed the previous exterior brick and added more limestone, glass and metal. The project also relocated street utilities and removed apartments on UTA Boulevard in order to create a more attractive area.
It was a successful but challenging project, Hall said.
“The expansion inside the building creates more out-of-the-classroom student engagement spaces for our students,” he said.
Due to COVID-19 the event was closed to the general public, said LaFleur, junior political science major.
“It's a wonderful place for students to gather,” she said. “It just feels new and modern, and it makes students more proud to be UTA students.”
The University Center is the focal point of student activity, Lim said. Renovating the north end of the building fulfills the importance of making it an inviting place for students, parents and alumni.
“It shows the importance of the center to the students,” Lim said. “I think this is a good showcase for the institution.”
@ArimNeftali
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.