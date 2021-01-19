UTA hits 355 COVID-19 cases over the winter break

UTA reported 73 additional COVID-19 cases over the winter break, bringing the total number of reported cases to 355.
Since 2021 began, there have been a total of 23 cases. As of Friday morning, there are 10 active cases, university spokesperson Joe Carpenter said in an email.
Out of 23 cases reported this year, there are nine employees, 10 students and four contractors or vendors.
Cases were reported based on the university's tests, and students, employees and contractors reporting directly to the university. In some cases, vendors would inform the university about contractors’ diagnoses, Carpenter said.
Last semester, the university chose Lipscomb Hall as a quarantine residence for students if they could not find suitable off-campus accommodations. They will continue to do so this year, and three students are currently in quarantine or isolation as of Friday.
During the fall 2020 semester, students transitioned online after Thanksgiving break. This spring it will be different as students who attend classes in-person will go to campus for the entire semester even after spring break.
This spring, 1,539 students will live in the residence halls. Before the Thanksgiving break, UTA had 1,613 students in the residence halls during the fall 2020 semester and 2,239 students during the spring 2020 semester, prior to the pandemic.
UTA will continue to apply protocols and safety measures in spring 2021. All UTA students can apply for on-campus testing, which is available by appointment only, even if they are not symptomatic.
@DangHLe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.