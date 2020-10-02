UTA hits 100 COVID-19 cases since March 14

UTA reported an additional 11 COVID-19 cases this week, bringing the total number of reported cases to 100 since March 14.

The university was notified of the additional cases between Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 and began reporting the cases Monday.

The university’s website that reports positive COVID-19 tests is updated on a rolling basis or as the information is confirmed. The University Advancement team updates the website at the first available opportunity during normal working hours.

As of Friday evening, 17 reported cases on the university’s website are currently active, university spokesperson Joe Carpenter said in an email. 

According to Health Services, about half of those active cases will clear on Saturday, Carpenter said.

The additional cases reflect a cross-section of students on campus and include staff and contractors, Carpenter said. Out of the 11 reported cases, nine are students and two are staff members.

These positive test results were conducted at both UTA and off-campus testing sites, Carpenter said. Other than two student cases reported since Sept. 25, who were already in quarantine, there is no linkage between the other cases.

“In every case, the University undertakes a very active contact tracing process to determine where on campus the individual has been and who (including students, faculty, staff and contractors) they may have been in contact with during their infectious period,” Carpenter said.

Locations on campus where an infected individual was at are immediately identified for specific cleaning and sanitation protocols, he said. An infected individual is expected to follow isolation protocols as well.

According to the university website, individuals personally diagnosed with COVID-19 must report it to the university and fill out the Personal Diagnosis form. These individuals are expected to self-isolate at an off-campus location.

For a UTA Housing resident that does not have suitable off-campus accommodations, they can self-isolate at Lipscomb Hall. As of Friday evening, there is one individual in isolation and two in quarantine at Lipscomb Hall, Carpenter said. 

On Sept. 25, there were six individuals in isolation and two in quarantine at Lipscomb Hall.

The university has seen an increase in cases since the start of the fall semester.

On Sept. 23, UTA’s volleyball postponed its season-opening series against Arkansas State University after some players tested positive for COVID-19. Those matches have since been rescheduled for Oct. 16 and 17.

Currently, the university has 2,382 students living in residence halls and 1,908 students living in UTA apartments. Entering the fall semester, only 474 students were enrolled in in-person only classes and 19,829 students were enrolled in hybrid classes.

