Students with any medical concerns are encouraged to call Health Services to speak with a health care provider, Health Services director Angela Middleton said.
Anyone wanting to meet with a provider can call the main number to set up an appointment, Middleton said. The student will receive a call back generally on the same day.
Health care providers will use phone call visits to determine whether an in-person visit is necessary, she said.
Most of the time, the health care provider can consult a student over the phone, and it benefits everyone by practicing social distancing and staying safe, Middleton said.
“It's a balance between making sure people get the care they need but also keeping everybody safe,” she said.
The waiting room is closed, and students who require in-person consultations are taken in through the side door directly to an exam room to avoid interaction with others, she said. Students are asked to use a face mask and hand sanitizer upon arrival.
Students can still have prescriptions filled, but instead of coming inside the pharmacy students can call the pharmacy when they arrive, and a pharmacy staff member will deliver the prescription out to their car.
Middleton said there are people at Health Services that are available to talk with students about prescriptions, advice on over the counter medications and information on what a student should do if they become sicker.
“A lot of students maybe don’t have their own doctor, so we want them to remember we’re here, and we’re an option for them,” she said.
@katecey1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.