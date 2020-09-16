UTA Health Services offers free flu shots at the MAC

Health Services will have free flu shots Thursday and Friday at the Maverick Activities Center by appointment only.
Students can schedule an appointment through the patient portal at mavcare.uta.edu and select “Flu Event at the Mac,” according to a UTA Health Services tweet.
To log in to the patient portal students will use their NetID and password to schedule an appointment. Flu shots are available for eligible UTA students only.
According to the Health Services website, free flu shots will also be provided Sept. 22 and 24 at the MAC by appointment only.
Free flu shots will be available at the Health Center after Sept. 25 by appointment only.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu shots are more important this year than ever before. It can offer benefits including lower risk of flu illness, hospitalization and death.
