UTA Greek life adapts recruitment strategies to adhere to COVID-19 procedures

What is typically a week-long event full of in-person recruitment has now gone virtual for UTA fraternities and sororities due to COVID-19.
Fraternity and sorority activities stopped when the university closed its campus in March. Now with new COVID-19 procedures in place, organizations have found virtual ways to gain new members and keep Greek life active.
Kelli Vincent, Fraternity and Sorority Life director, said fraternities and sororities have maintained communication with their members over the summer through online platforms.
The department led two training and preparation workshops over the summer, with five student officers from each organization participating. They learned how to engage with new recruits virtually this semester and continued ongoing policy, COVID-19 and recruitment training.
Chapter presidents conduct monthly meetings, and all members have access to monthly leadership series, Vincent said.
“That’s a lot of the work that our groups are putting in behind the scenes to really prepare for this week and next week and the next several weeks because we are recruiting,” Vincent said. “We have 27 organizations, and most of them have committed to take new members.”
The College Panhellenic Council, made up of four sororities, started their recruitment process Tuesday. Interfraternity Council, consisting of 10 fraternities, starts recruitment Sept. 13. The National Pan-Hellenic Council will start their events Sept. 15, and the Multicultural Greek Council will have their kick-off event Sept. 16.
Some fraternities and sororities will host in-person events on campus later in the semester but will have to abide by UTA’s event guidelines to ensure safety.
Vincent said there will be many virtual experiences before then. She said fraternities and sororities have registered recruitment events like game nights, canvas painting, informationals and educational workshops this semester.
Fraternity and Sorority Life held its Open House virtually Monday. Students met with all 27 organizations in online rooms to have an idea of each organization and see the ones they are interested in. Information sessions were also held for students and their families.
After Open House, students will then sign up for recruitment and attend different online council events to learn about membership requirements and commitments specific to their organization.
Delta Delta Delta’s four rounds leading up to bid day — the last day of recruitment where potential new members receive bids to join the organization — have changed. Each organization has about four to five rounds before bid day.
The first round is an online orientation with the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.
Typically the sisterhood round, which is the second round, is in person and allows new recruits to learn about each sorority, but that will now be done virtually.
“Instead of doing that, we made videos, and they’re going to watch videos of each house and make their selection based off those videos,” said Samantha Duffin, Delta Delta Delta president and elementary education senior.
The next round is called the philanthropy round, which will be held over Microsoft Teams. New members will watch a video about the sorority’s philanthropy deeds.
Preference round is the last day current members get to interact with new recruits before they make their choice, Duffin said. On bid day, the recruits will be emailed their bid cards with the sorority they were accepted in.
Her sorority and council are still determining if bid day will take place in person or virtually.
Delta Delta Delta has about 40 members currently and will recruit about 20 potential members, Duffin said.
Hanny Saab, Alpha Chi Omega president and political science senior, hopes to get more signups before recruitment for her sorority starts Friday. The sorority currently has about 54 members.
Potential members are divided into four groups so that each recruit will be placed in a sorority, Saab said. The number of bids a sorority can give depends on how many students sign up for recruitment, but the recruit signups are currently low because of the pandemic.
Saab said she hopes to have at least 20 new recruits join this semester. Alpha Chi Omega normally has an average of 30 girls join the sorority in the fall.
“I definitely plan on, like, with our new members that we get after next weekend bringing them to the [sorority] house in small groups and giving them a tour,” she said.
Vincent said she wants potential members to know that even though their activities are not in person, fraternities and sororities are still great organizations to join.
“At the core of these organizations the value is friendship and belonging, and that is so important right now for all of our students at UTA,” Vincent said.
