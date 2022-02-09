A UTA multidisciplinary team received a two-year $500,000 grant in January from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Tarrant County Public Health to help reduce health disparities related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project aims to help individuals who are economically disadvantaged and live in high-risk Tarrant County neighborhoods, said Gabriela Wilson, co-director of the Multi-Interprofessional Center for Health Informatics and kinesiology professor.
COVID-19’s increased spread and fatalities are due to lack of available resources, which puts marginalized and minority communities at high risk, Wilson said.
After analyzing data in these neighborhoods, Wilson found Hispanics largely populated the communities but lacked information, pharmacies, reliable transportation and technology to make health-related decisions.
“We all have to work together, to put our heads together, help each other, get resources where they are needed most because otherwise, it’s never going to end,” Wilson said.
According to Texas Health and Human Services, Tarrant County is in the top three Texas counties with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases. The confirmed cases have continued to rise exponentially since the start of 2022.
Charla Markham Shaw, associate professor of communication, said the grant will create useful resources to benefit communities not properly being served.
The grant intends to help the Latino population in Tarrant County, as there are low health-literacy levels and a lack of resources, Markham said.
Health literacy is the measure of individuals that can find, understand and use basic health information to make health-related decisions for themselves and others, according to the CDC.
According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, low health literacy is more prevalent among older adults, minority populations, medically underserved people and those with low socioeconomic status.
The two-year project will create news stories for Spanish-speaking audiences on Telemundo and Univision, community surveys and interviews, focus groups of people to volunteer in the community and a dashboard Wilson made to provide COVID-19 information.
Wilson said they are continuing to work with the Tarrant County Public Health Department to find disinformation being shared. She said they also plan to identify areas that don’t have pharmacies or clinics for vaccines in Tarrant County.
Associate communication professor Chyng-Yang Jang said he was excited to have the opportunity to help others with the information they collected.
Wilson said she was jumping with excitement when they received the grant. She said it was a big opportunity that hopefully extends beyond the pandemic.
Access to food, transportation, technology and the internet is very important, Wilson said.
“The biggest lesson from this pandemic is that we do need to pay close attention to everybody and make sure that all of us have access to resources,” she said.
