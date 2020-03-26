UTA graduate student receives $10K Phi Kappa Phi Dissertation Fellowship

Tahereh Granpayehvaghei, urban planning and public policy doctoral student, received a $10,000 Phi Kappa Phi Dissertation Fellowship this semester, making her the first recipient at UTA.
The honor society annually awards the fellowship to 10 active doctoral students across hundreds of campuses, said Rebekah Chojnacki, UTA’s Phi Kappa Phi chapter president. The aim is to assist them in completing their dissertations.
“A lot of times you apply for grants and scholarships, you apply for let’s say 10 of them and you don’t really expect to hear back,” Granpayehvaghei said, expressing her surprise at receiving the award.
Madison Ray, the honor society’s graduate student vice president, said seeing a student get this award helps bring recognition to the honor society.
Fellowship applicants submitted a letter on how the award would contribute to their dissertation, an explanation of its significance, a 300-word abstract, a curriculum vitae and a certification/endorsement by the dissertation chair, according to Phi Kappa Phi’s website.
Granpayehvaghei’s dissertation is focused on metropolitan regions across the U.S., specifically their art and cultural districts. She is studying the link between the introduction of arts and cultural firms into a region and the region’s economic growth.
Her research process entails combing through multiple data sets. She selects firms considered creative and divides them into categories such as performing or visual arts, education, museums, crafts and gaming.
After pinpointing the firms, she determines their locations within their respective cities, paying attention to whether they are concentrated in a specific area and if so, determining through statistical tests if this is significant.
This information is useful to cities and municipalities because it helps them locate the art and cultural districts as well as their boundaries; if the districts have been created intentionally, it assists them in evaluating the success of the strategies they use to attract creative firms, she said.
She also said the results of her research could be used to determine if these industries contribute to neighborhood gentrification.
Granpayehvaghei got the idea to research the topic while pursuing her master’s degree in urban revitalization at University College London. This was the start of her thinking about the relationship between urban planning and arts and culture.
She has completed pilot studies in the Metroplex, and with the help of the fellowship, met with urban planners in Dallas. Granpayehvaghei said she has also purchased new research equipment.
She will use the fellowship to present her research in national and international conferences such as the Association of Collegiate Schools of Planning’s annual conference in November.
Granpayehvaghei said she also aims to involve her College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs students in various local arts organizations.
