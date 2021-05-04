UTA goes nearly two weeks without a new COVID-19 case

The setting sun reflects off the UTA tower Jan. 19, 2020, on the corner of UTA Boulevard and Cooper Street. 

 File photo

UTA reported its first COVID-19 case in almost two weeks Monday, the longest amount of time between cases since last summer.

The university has reported 467 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. The university was notified of case No. 467 on May 3, 13 days after being notified of case No. 466 on April 20.

This is the longest time that a new positive case has not been self-reported or detected through testing for a UTA student, employee or contractor/vendor since July 2020.

“Anytime we see a decline in the number of cases is a positive sign,” university spokesperson Joe Carpenter said in an email. “However, as all the health experts have warned, this should not be viewed as an opportunity to lower our guard.”

The university will keep current COVID-19 campus protocols through at least May 31, Carpenter said.

He said students, faculty and staff members should keep wearing masks, social distancing and maintaining good personal cleaning protocols. The university has partnered with Texas Health Resources to provide free COVID-19 vaccines on campus for students and employees starting Wednesday, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

Carpenter said the university will continue to report positive COVID-19 cases on the university’s COVID-19 webpage during the summer and fall semesters.

@DangHLe

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments