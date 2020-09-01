Fraternity and Sorority Life held its first virtual open house Monday to provide students with an overview of Greek life at UTA.
Aaron Mannke, a biology senior and president of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, said this event is like a Q&A session where students come with questions and get to know more about Greek life.
The event provided three presentations every 30 minutes on the rules and regulations of Greek life. There were 17 fraternities and sororities in attendance, with their own ongoing meet-and-greet links to talk with interested students.
Mannke remembered his first Fraternity and Sorority Life open house as a freshman was positive. He did not expect anything out of it, but it gave him a better sense of what the fraternities on campus had to offer, he said.
Kelli Vincent, Fraternity and Sorority Life director, said the organizations have been adjusting to virtual events since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in March. The challenging part was to get the message out there to students, she said.
Vincent said that around 50 students attended the open house, which was higher than previous attendance rates for such presentation events.
“We want students to be able to join a fraternity or sorority this semester and really help them find a home on campus,” she said. “Even in a virtual landscape, knowing that students are facing a lot of challenges right now, their fraternity or sorority can help those students face these challenges through a supportive network.”
It’s all about finding new ways to do things that we have done in the past, Mannke said.
“I think that in-person events run a little bit smoother,” he said. “But I completely understand why it needed to be online.”
Alyssa Tijerina, nursing and psychology junior, decided to get involved in Greek life as she settles into her second year at UTA.
Tijerina said her interest in Greek life grew over the summer, and her older sister’s involvement in Greek life had sparked her interest as well.
“Ultimately, I just hope to establish some lifelong friendships,” she said.
