UTA fraternities, sororities are poised for a comeback next fall

Greek life at UTA is looking to bounce back after taking a hit in participation and activities during the pandemic, with some organizations hosting their first in-person events this semester and preparing for more activities next fall.
In 2019, there were 30 Greek life organizations at UTA with over 700 total members, according to Fraternity and Sorority Life Community and Demographic reports.
That year, UTA fraternities and sororities raised over $100,000 for nonprofit organizations from fundraising and logged over 8,000 hours of community service.
By fall 2020, there were 27 Greek life organizations at UTA with over 600 total members, according to the reports.
Erin Pfeiffer, nursing junior and Zeta Tau Alpha president, said when the pandemic first began, the sorority followed the university and national chapter’s safety protocols. They paused all activities, and members had to leave the shared house.
The members did not have much time to move out when the university performed COVID-19 deep cleaning in the greek houses.
Ryan Ojeda, finance and accounting senior and Phi Delta Theta president, said the fraternity has lost about a dozen brothers since the spring 2020 semester.
Many members knew the fraternity wouldn’t be able to host major events during the pandemic, so they separated themselves to avoid financial obligations that they didn’t think had a benefit anymore, Ojeda said.
“The big events, those are the ones the brothers look forward to,” he said. “Whenever we don’t have the ability to host these large events, a lot of the morale is [affected].”
He said the pandemic also took a toll on the members’ mental health and their academics, he said.
In fall 2018, Phi Delta Theta received the highest community GPA award. Currently, they are under the 2.5 minimum GPA requirement for organizations at 2.42, Ojeda said.
“A lot of guys, they thrive off of the social interaction of going to class and being able to participate right then and there with their classmates,” he said.
As the fall and spring semesters continued, organizations have tried to find ways to adapt.
“When we came back this past fall, we decided we weren’t going to let the virus stop us from having a great sisterhood,” Pfeiffer said.
During the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters, Zeta Tau Alpha recruited 26 new members, Pfeiffer said.
The recruitment process became virtual, said Shelby Schiller, marketing sophomore and Zeta Tau Alpha philanthropy director.
Schiller said typically the recruitment process for most sororities takes a whole week. Members prepare, decorate, learn songs and bond with one another.
“That’s something that I wish I could have experienced,” she said.
Pfeiffer said the sorority had to step up their social media presence, as they did things like virtual escape rooms and other events to recruit.
“We try not to let COVID stop us from recruiting new members,” she said. “We try to really include them in the fun and give them a really good experience this year.”
Pfeiffer said the sorority decided to host fundraising events virtually in the fall 2020 semester. They held in-person events for members only, but they still wore masks and practiced social distancing.
Ojeda said Phi Delta Theta was able to recruit new students in the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters.
He said the pandemic taught the fraternity to communicate efficiently. They did not have a cohesive social media page before the pandemic, and it wasn’t easy to find information. But the fraternity has learned to streamline their communication and have everything in one place, Ojeda said.
As the chances for more in-person public events increase, the organizations are looking forward to the future.
On March 10, Zeta Tau Alpha had its first and only public event since spring 2020. The sorority came together to create the “Pretty in Pink” fashion show in the Rosebud Theatre and raised about $4,500 as of April 18 toward breast cancer education and awareness, Pfeiffer said.
The sorority chose to host a fashion show because it was easy to organize, Pfeiffer said. Normally, Zeta Tau Alpha would hold a food event, but they wanted to keep it safe while also providing a good platform.
Pfeiffer said around 40 to 50 members helped with the event, and while these events are a lot of work, it feels rewarding to complete them.
The event gave the new members a taste of what having campus events look like, Schiller said.
Ojeda said Phi Delta Theta is saving resources to organize bigger events in the fall 2021 semester.
“It would be a better use of our resources,” he said. “Instead of trying to force mid-tier events throughout the pandemic,” he said.
Ojeda said there are currently few options for fun and creative events on campus. People are also still afraid of contracting COVID-19 when they go to public events.
He said he plans to make the most of his last moments before graduating in the fall semester.
Schiller said while plans can change, Zeta Tau Alpha is planning many in-person activities for next semester.
Pfeiffer said members were able to move back to the house last fall and resumed planning for activities. She said she will cherish big events and will go to mixers and meet with other student organizations.
“I’ll treasure being able to do that once again and not being scared of impeding other people’s and my own safety,” she said.
