UTA fills vice president of research and innovation position

The UTA tower sits under the night sky June 24, 2020, on the corner of UTA Boulevard and Cooper Street in Arlington.

 File photo by Elias Valverde II

Kate C. Miller will join UTA as vice president for research and innovation Oct. 1, according to a universitywide email Wednesday.

The position is tasked with promoting partnerships that further university research goals while maintaining relationships with local business leaders and government officials for funding acquisition, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Miller will provide strategic oversight to these efforts.

Miller has over two decades of leadership experience in higher education at universities nationwide. Most recently, she was provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Wyoming and has held previous positions at Texas A&M University and the University of Texas at El Paso.

She served as the dean of the College of Geoscience and professor of Geology and Geophysics at Texas A&M. While at UT-El Paso, she served in multiple different positions during her 18-year tenure, including being the chair or Geological Sciences department.

Miller is expected to play a vital role leading UTA’s collective efforts to advance its 100 million-plus research enterprise while establishing a strong interdisciplinary focus.

“UT Arlington is known for its dedication to game-changing research in fields ranging from aerospace engineering to nuclear physics, to addressing health disparities among vulnerable populations,” Miller said in a UTA press release. “I am thrilled at the opportunity to lead such a diverse and ambitious venture.”

James Grover has held the interim vice president for research position since 2019 and helped UTA achieve Texas Tier One status and reaffirm it as a Carnegie R-1 institution.

This position, alongside the Athletics director and the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs have been filled since UTA President Jennifer Cowley announced the pending executive searches prior to her official tenure, which started April 28, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

Three active executive searches remain.

