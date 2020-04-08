An update on spring commencement, pass or fail clarifications and UTA’s relationship with Academic Partnerships were discussed during a Faculty Senate special session meeting Wednesday.
UTA will push back spring commencement until August with the possibility of it getting moved to December depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, administrator in charge Teik Lim said. No official dates have been set for commencement ceremonies at this time.
“The chances of us having a face-to-face commencement in either August or September, I think, is slim currently,” Lim said.
However, the administration is keeping their options open, he said. If the pandemic were to take a turn for the better by the end of summer and area universities held face-to-face commencements, UTA would most likely have one too.
All externally run summer camps held on-campus have been canceled for the summer. Internal events such as orientation will be decided a month before to determine if they can continue those face-to-face events.
Questions regarding prerequisite classes and the pass or fail grading option announced Tuesday were also addressed.
One concern mentioned how students taking a general core curriculum class might be prevented from choosing a pass or fail option if the class is a prerequisite outside of their major.
Students who chose a pass grade for a prerequisite class will have to retake it in order to receive a letter grade, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
While D is a passing grade, a C or higher is a prerequisite requirement for most courses. Pushing the date to either drop a course or choose a pass or fail option to April 28 gives students the time to know whether or not they will make a C or higher, said Pranesh Aswath, senior vice provost for Academic Planning and Policy. If a student is likely to make a D, they can select the pass or fail option so it does not negatively affect their GPA.
According to the previous Shorthorn article, a pass grade does not affect a student’s GPA, but a fail grade does.
Aswath said the policy also allows for a bit of flexibility if colleges would like to submit a waiver for a special case.
The Faculty Senate asked Troy Johnson, vice president for enrollment management, about Academic Partnerships’ relationship with UTA going forward.
Academic Partnerships is a Dallas-based provider of online program management. According to a previous Shorthorn article, a 2019 audit report alleged that UTA faced violations of an improper financial relationship with Academic Partnerships that included paying them more than $178 million over five years.
Johnson said that while Academic Partnerships’ relationship with UTA had not been severed, the university was keeping them at arm’s length.
