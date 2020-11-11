UTA Faculty Senate discusses potential spring commencement, international student outreach

UTA’s Faculty Senate held its third virtual meeting and discussed a possible graduation ceremony in the spring semester, outreach programs for international students and a parliamentarian election.
Interim President Teik Lim said there might be a possibility of an in-person graduation ceremony in the spring, but it will depend on how the pandemic develops. Lim did not mention which graduating classes would be included in the potential in-person ceremony.
“More than likely if we do want an in-person ceremony at the end of spring semester, it will be at the Globe Life Field, the new Texas Rangers stadium,” he said. “Because that’s large enough to ensure that we can have a safe commencement so that we can achieve sufficient social distancing.”
Peggy Semingson, Council of Faculty Senates, said UTA should create more virtual outreach programs to enhance the sense of belonging among international students.
Semingson said UTA could do something similar to the Maverick Global Network, a previous initiative that made educational resources, student services and activities accessible to online students, according to its website. But there have been no activities in recent years based on their online platforms.
Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, agreed with the idea.
As the campus will be closed after Thanksgiving, between 2,500 and 3,000 international students will still be around campus, Aswath said. With no on-campus classes till January, the campus will be deserted for about two and a half months.
“That might be quite problematic for our international students who have no home to go to and are pretty much stuck here,” Aswath said.
The meeting also held a parliamentarian election in which Heather Jacobson, sociology and anthropology professor, was elected.
During her pre-election speech, Jacobson said as a parliamentarian she would help maintain the integrity of the Senate rules and procedures.
The next Faculty Senate meeting will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 on Microsoft Teams.
