UTA Faculty Senate discusses COVID-19 Dashboard, updates on protocols

The Faculty Senate discussed the future of COVID-19 health protocols and updates on case numbers during a virtual meeting Wednesday.
The spring semester will be concerning since there’s a higher possibility of spread when people return from the break, said Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president of Academic Affairs.
About 3,000 to 4,000 people get tested per week, said Kaushik De, physics professor and chair of the Faculty Senate COVID-19 Advisory Task Force. Around 30 to 50 people test positive, which is about a 1.3% positive-infection rate.
The UTA COVID-19 Dashboard reported 3,380 tests performed in the last seven days and a 1.28% positivity rate as of Wednesday. The dashboard went live in October, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. It records COVID-19 data since the beginning of the university’s required testing protocol in August.
Aswath said he hopes federal funding will continue to support testing because it costs a lot. The university needs to be more strategic in spending money on testing, he said.
UTA will continue COVID-19 testing, but the rate of testing is still up in the air, he said.
The compliance rate for testing has decreased, particularly among faculty and staff where it’s below 30%, Aswath said. Student response is in the 50% to 60% range.
“There is no way we can hold anyone responsible if they don’t get tested,” he said. “It's a matter of just making sure we get the message out and encouraging people to do [the testing].”
However, plans for the spring semester aren’t concrete as UTA needs to look at COVID-19 data closer to the spring semester to make a decision for testing, said Jacqueline Fay, Faculty Senate chairperson.
UTA has to look at risk levels to determine where to prioritize testing, Aswath said. But the problems in the data lie in self-reported vaccination numbers.
According to the dashboard as of Wednesday, 31.03% of employees and 32.89% of students are vaccinated.
Aswath said he’s sure the vaccination rate is higher, but people chose not to report.
De said a decision on COVID-19 health protocols will be made around early January once more data is available.
@MandyHuynh12
