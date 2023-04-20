UTA faculty help plant the seeds to launch community kitchen

Faculty members are helping spearhead a newly established nonprofit, which aims to assist Euless citizens by creating a self-sufficient, volunteer-run community kitchen.
Yubraj Aryal, English adjunct assistant professor, is one of the organizers of Alliance for America Forward. He said the organization’s objective is to promote self-organization and togetherness to fulfill social needs.
Aryal said the kitchen will be Alliance for America Forward’s second initiative and is planned to launch in late August. Their first project involves volunteers planting vegetables in people’s backyards each weekend, which in turn provides a unique opportunity to exercise physical and mental health.
Andrew Nelson, associate professor of anthropology at the University of North Texas and adviser, organizer and board member of Alliance for America Forward, said the program’s ultimate goal is to be a self-sufficient community commons that can feed and care for itself.
“The idea is that the gardens will provide the food for the kitchen and the money that is produced from the kitchen itself will be used to source a daycare to meet a very large need for young families, particularly immigrant families in Euless,” Nelson said.
The organization was formed about a month ago, said Kenneth Williford, Alliance for America Forward Board of Directors member and Philosophy and Humanities Department associate professor and chair.
“You do not have to depend on Walmart for you to basically eat and grow [food] in your own backyard,” Williford said. “It’s natural, organic vegetables and you can live healthy by eating it.”
Similar to the garden project, the kitchen project will have volunteers prepare food, Williford said.
Aryal said whatever vegetables the homeowners from the garden project don’t eat, the organization volunteers will take to the community kitchen to package and sell for a profit that goes back to the community.
He said UTA students, staff and faculty are welcome to volunteer at the kitchen to engage in both service and learning.
“It's not just a kitchen, it's not just food,” Aryal said. “It's not just people making food in their kitchen, but also participating in a larger socio-political movement and philosophy.”
