UTA extends virtual learning and working until end of Thursday

UTA extends remote learning and working until the end of Thursday due to ongoing winter weather and hazardous travel conditions, according to a universitywide email. The university first switched to virtual modality at 3 p.m. Monday.
If feasible, all classes will remain online. Employees will work remotely through the end of Thursday unless the position is required to stay on campus.
Services across campus will open at limited times Thursday. The Market will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and both Connection Café and Maverick Café will open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. then 5 to 8 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service forecast, there will likely be freezing rain Wednesday night with potential new ice accumulation of 0.2 to 0.4 inch. Rain and snow are likely Thursday, with a high near 34 and little to no snow accumulation expected. It’s forecasted to be sunny Friday.
Both Health Services and Counseling and Psychological Services have been fully operating via telehealth only, dean of students Heather Snow said. While there’s no available walk-in appointment, students can book a same-day appointment by logging into the portal.
Some students could book within the hour Tuesday because appointments were canceled, as some felt it unnecessary to see a provider because of the weather conditions, Snow said. The MAVS TALK crisis line is available 24 hours a day.
University Center director David Albart said both the UC and Dining Services currently function with about 10% of staff compared to normal operation, which is an adequate number to serve the current student population on campus.
“We will continue to run this kind of skeleton operation as long as the campus is closed,” Albart said. “As soon as the campus reopens, we will go ahead and reopen all the dining operations in the same manner.”
According to the National Weather Service, as of Wednesday morning, the winter storm will highly affect traveling around the Metroplex until 9 a.m. Thursday. By noon, the level will go down to medium, then to low at 3 p.m. Travel impacts include roads being difficult to use, impassable bridges and widespread travel delays.
Threats for power outages will last until Thursday morning, according to the service.
Mari Duncan, director of Apartment and Residence Life, said in a Teams message that power and internet services for on-campus housing are still active, and on-site facilities and residence life staff are available for emergencies.
In the past, the UC was used as a warming center, but UTA has not had or been made aware of any power outages within campus proximity, Albart said.
The university started planning for the winter freeze situation last week and figuring out an essential team that’s required to stay on campus to support the student population, he said. By Monday, staff from Dining Services, the Campus Police and the Facilities Management team were provided a space either in the campus’s guest apartments or a motel within walking distance from UTA.
Albart said that clearing campus to help it reopen normally will be a challenge and there will continue to be slick spots on the stairs and the regular walkways until the weather warms.
“It's not going to be one of those that immediately everything melts, and we're back to normal. It's probably going to take a little bit of time,” he said.
