UTA extends remote learning and working through Wednesday

Operations across campus are continuing to respond to the winter weather as it sweeps across the metroplex, leaving behind unsafe roads and sheets of sleet.
UTA extended remote learning and working mode through Wednesday due to hazardous travel conditions, according to a campuswide email sent Tuesday. The university first made operations virtual Monday, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
All classes will be online if feasible and employees will work remotely, except for those who need to come in for emergency operations. This change affects the UTA Research Institute, the UTA Fort Worth Center and all other UTA locations.
Parts of the Metroplex, including Tarrant County, went under an ice storm warning Tuesday afternoon. Residents should prepare for broken tree limbs, localized power outages and hazardous or impossible travel conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
Various services across campus have adjusted their hours in wake of the weather. The Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Connection Cafe will be open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.
The Maverick Activities Center was closed all day Tuesday and will stay closed until further notice. The Central Library and all branches are expected to remain closed through Wednesday.
For the greater Metroplex, the National Weather Service extended the winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Thursday, according to a tweet sent Tuesday. Travel conditions will continue to worsen through Wednesday, so the service encourages people to avoid traveling through early Thursday if possible.
Travel impacts may linger into Thursday morning in some areas. Any remaining water on roadways will refreeze Wednesday night.
People that must be on the roads are advised to use extra caution, slow down, avoid using cruise control and leave some distance between other vehicles. Freezing rain or drizzle is more dangerous than snow, as ice can easily develop on roads, power lines and trees.
Across campus, there were no issues of pipes freezing or major maintenance problems, said Jeff Johnson, maintenance operations and special projects director. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no reported power outages around UTA.
“Our biggest concern is always the students’ safety,” Johnson said. “Nobody’s slipping and falling on the sidewalks or the ice.”
Starting from about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, UTA grounds workers de-iced campus pathways all day after spending the night Monday. He said they stayed the night on campus again on Tuesday.
Typically, there aren’t major freeze damages during the semester when people are living on campus, he said. In the past, problems have arisen over the winter holidays when dorm residents have left windows open or left the heat on.
The National Weather Service reported Tuesday morning that temperatures were 50 degrees one mile above the metroplex. All the precipitation started as rain in the clouds and transitioned to freezing rain or ice pellets as it fell through the subfreezing air near the ground.
“Stay home! If you have to be out on the roads over the next couple of days, make sure to slow down, watch for ice or black ice, and to give yourself plenty of time for driving,” the National Weather Service’s website said.
@Shawlings601
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.