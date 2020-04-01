UTA extends drop date to April 10 due to recent transitions, coronavirus concerns

The last day to drop classes has been extended to April 10. 

UTA has extended the drop date from April 3 to April 10 in response to the recent transitions the university has undergone because of COVID-19.

Students will need to contact their adviser prior to 4 p.m. April 10 to request to drop a class, according to the UTA website. Registration for summer and fall semesters is scheduled to open Monday.

Students who drop a course between March 17 and April 10 will be assigned a Q grade on their transcript. This will not affect their GPA or impact the six courses drop limit, according to the UTA website.

Students who dropped prior to March 16 will be assigned a W letter grade and the course will be subject to the six courses drop rule.

