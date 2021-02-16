UTA extends campus closure, class cancellation through Friday

Snow covers the ground Feb. 16 outside of College Park Center. UTA's campus will remain closed, and all classes are canceled through Friday. 

 Photo by Elias Valverde II

UTA extended its campus closure and canceled all classes through Friday. The decision was made due to continued extreme weather conditions and ongoing power outages, according to the university website.  

All in-person and online classes, including exams, are canceled through Friday, and all distance education classes, or online degree programs, are canceled through Sunday. All employee remote work is also suspended, but essential personnel should continue to report to work.  

This comes after the university closed campus at the beginning of the week in response to the weather. 

The University Center and the Commons will both remain open and provide warmth and safety for students on a 24-hour basis.   

Any new information will be released at uta.edu, UTA’s Facebook and Twitter, the Mavwire and university emails.  

