UTA expands graduate student benefits and wages

Graduate teaching and research assistants at UTA will now receive more compensation for their labor thanks to efforts from university leadership and stakeholders across campus.

In fall 2021, over 300 professors from various departments signed a petition calling for the university to provide better stipends for graduate teaching assistants as well as health insurance and full tuition coverage for graduate students, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

Now, UTA is expanding its support for GTAs and graduate research assistants with the intention of resolving equity concerns and competitive pressures, Graduate School Dean James Grover said.

“Two years ago, many other universities were paying better than we were in some way, or they had better tuition support, or they had better health insurance,” Grover said. “In a competitive environment that makes it harder for us to go and attract students.”

The first big change came in January, when full tuition coverage was rolled out for all graduate teaching and research assistants enrolled in a Ph.D. or terminal master’s program.

Getting full tuition coverage for all those students required doing away with a “patchwork” system in which different colleges offered varied amounts of tuition support, Grover said.

“It was variable,” he said. “So we just said across the campus, any of the students in these degree programs, who are employed by us in these standard graduate student positions, we will give them 100% of their tuition and mandatory fees as a benefit of their being employed here.”

Full tuition support is especially beneficial for graduate students who receive smaller stipends than others. Those students now have more breathing room for their expenses, as they no longer need to allocate their money for tuition, said Nabin Chapagain, vice president of the Graduate Student Committee.

With support for full tuition already in effect, GTAs and GRAs are now waiting to receive health insurance support from the university as well as a minimum rate of pay for the lowest paid of the bunch.

Health insurance is something graduate assistants, especially international students, were really in need of, said GSC Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rakib.

The insurance is mandatory for international students, as they cannot attend UTA without it. Sometimes, it’s a surprise expense they aren’t aware of until they arrive, and graduate students are no exception, Chapagain said.

Common practices for international students to make ends meet include starting a new credit card, taking out a loan or borrowing money from people they know, Rakib said.

UTA faculty and graduate students hope the fundings from the Texas Tier One designation will increase graduate stipends.

International students who are also GTAs or GRAs shouldn’t need to do this anymore, as health insurance coverage will roll out this semester.

With full tuition and health insurance coverage settled, all that was left was to address the low pay over 100 students were receiving as a result of working in a less competitive market, Grover said. Moving forward, the minimum hourly wage for eligible graduate student employees will be $12, up from the previous minimum which was the federal minimum wage.

One main challenge preventing the university from setting a standard minimum pay rate was the classification of the dozens of graduate-assistant job titles across different colleges, he said.

“They would have different job titles, and it got very messy,” Grover said. “It got to a point where we had a very hard time understanding what was really happening on campus because you could search a set of job titles that you thought would get everybody, but it didn’t.”

Grover said they redefined the job titles, and they now follow a simpler structure. This has helped make the process cleaner and also lets them see who exactly is eligible for health insurance and tuition coverage, he said.

“I applaud the increase. I think this is needed,” GSC President Chris Durham said. “My goal is to set it to $15 an hour.”

