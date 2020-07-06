UTA Esports to compete in Tespa Overwatch Collegiate National Championship playoffs

The UTA varsity Overwatch team will compete for the first time in the Tespa Overwatch Collegiate National Championship playoffs.
The team competes Saturday and Sunday as 64 Overwatch teams will compete for four spots in the final round, said Drew Boehm, UTA Esports assistant director.
“It’s really neat being able to do so well our first year out and prove to everybody that, ‘Look [esports] is great, it’s legitimate and we’re doing really well in it,’” Boehm said.
The total prize pool for the tournament is $91,000 in scholarships.
Tespa originally postponed the spring season due to COVID-19, and while the tournament recently resumed, a finals event will not be taking place.
Boehm said the first-year varsity team holds practice remotely online through a Discord server.
During the preseason, the varsity team originally struggled with communicating and the difficulties that come with learning to work together, he said.
“That was preseason, and then the actual season starts and we only dropped one game out of the whole [tournament], basically going seven, eight wins after that in a row,” he said. “We picked it up, and everyone definitely improved from preseason to now.”
