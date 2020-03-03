Over 1,300 early votes were cast at UTA ahead of Super Tuesday, an increase over previous primary years.
In the 2012 primary election, 225 early votes were cast, and in the 2016 primary election, 992 early votes were cast, according to Tarrant County election archives.
The number of votes cast over the previous primary elections isn’t the only difference. In the past, UTA only hosted early voting for five days, compared to this year where it hosted voting for the entire early voting cycle.
The fluctuation in early voting days can be attributed to the 86th Texas Legislature passing House Bill 1888 in 2019. The measure states that temporary polling locations must stay open for at least eight hours a day and remain in one location for the duration of the 12-day early voting cycle.
However, Tarrant County elections administration found sufficient funds to fund UTA as an early voting location for all 11 days in January, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
Student Body President Gavin Mitchell said the increase in early votes cast shows how much UTA needed a dedicated polling site.
He said other than Tarrant County College Southeast and the University of North Texas Health Science Center, UTA had more early votes tallied than all other county colleges and universities.
That was the reason Student Government and the Arlington community pushed so hard for people to vote, he said.
“That's why it's so important to get it back,” Mitchell said. “Because you knew there was a population that needed to be served.”
Tarrant County Commissioner Devan Allen said if the opportunity to vote is increased, then voter turnout is likely to increase as well.
By looking at UTA’s enrollment and community, it made it apparent that a dedicated polling location was needed, she said.
“I am glad that folks have utilized UTA as a location, that they did make it known that they appreciate it as an opportunity,” Allen said.
Political science professor Thomas Marshall said Democratic presidential nominee Bernie Sanders’ campaign is geared to the college demographic.
Sanders’ ideas of free tuition and cancelling student loan debt might be why students vote for him, Marshall said. Another thing helping Sanders was Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden not being a big player in early voting.
“Bernie Sanders was kind of the only one who made a very youth-oriented pitch on a whole lot of pretty specific issues,” he said.
Mitchell said going forward he hopes UTA will have the opportunity to host early voting again for the entire cycle.
“I think that if we keep having the full voting location, then we'll just keep seeing these numbers go up,” he said.
