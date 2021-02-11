UTA does not plan to cancel operations Friday as winter conditions expected to remain into next week

As of Thursday evening, UTA does not plan to cancel in-person classes Friday as the Metroplex’s cold weather and freezing conditions are set to continue through the weekend and possibly into next week.
Early Thursday morning, UTA announced its campus would be closed for the day due to winter weather causing hazardous travel conditions.
UTA spokesperson Joe Carpenter said the university is closely monitoring the weather and will announce any campus closures or delays. In case of university closures, any announcement will be made in a number of means, including email, social media and the UTA website.
“The safety and well-being of students and employees are priority,” he said in an email.
Lamont Bain, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the Metroplex’s recent weather may have hit historic lows.
“This is going to more than likely be some of the coldest air that we’ve seen in the past 15, maybe even 20 years,” Bain said.
Bain believes that the lowest drops in temperature will likely arrive after the weekend.
There is also a potential for additional wintry precipitation, with freezing rain early Saturday and possible snow moving into Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.
“Temperatures are more than likely going to remain below freezing essentially from this evening all the way through potentially the middle of next week,” Bain said. “We're not gonna see much in the way of melting of any sort of precipitation.”
Bain advises staying home unless it is a necessity. Those who do go out should allow themselves extra driving time and should drive slowly, he said.
“That’s really the biggest issue that we’ve seen,” Bain said. “People have been driving way too fast.”
On Thursday morning, a massive pileup on southbound Interstate 35W in Fort Worth killed at least six people and injured dozens more. The mile-long wreckage of about 100 vehicles was caused by icy and slick roads.
Temperatures will fall to the single digits Monday morning and remain in the teens until the evening and Tuesday morning, Bain said. Some areas across the Metroplex may experience temperatures as low as 5 to 7 degrees.
“If they do need to go outside, make sure to dress in layers and stay warm,” Bain said.
People should also be aware of the potential of pipe bursts and take precautions to mitigate those from happening.
Currently, it’s predicted it will warm up by Wednesday, with temperatures perhaps reaching back above freezing.
