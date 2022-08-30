UTA Dining Services share updates coming this fall

New and innovative dining services are being made available on campus this fall.
Inclusion Coffee Express
The local coffee shop expanded with a second location in the Science and Engineering Innovation Research building. The menu offers several options from the original location and includes pastries by a local bakery, Pinch of Salt.
Pinch of Salt creates gluten-free and allergy-friendly items for those with dietary restrictions.
All items can be purchased with dining dollars, cash and card. For Inclusion Coffee Express hours, click here.
Farmer’s Fridge
Maverick Dining introduced two fresh food vending machines that serve dishes such as grain bowls and salads on the second floor of both the Commons and Central Library.
The fridge units receive their items from a local kitchen in the Metroplex weekly. Payments can be made through debit, credit and through a rewards app.
Maverick Dining is working with Farmer’s Fridge to allow dining dollars to be used as well.
New Executive Chef
Maverick Dining named Maja Gajic as the new campus executive chef. Gajic holds over 20 years of culinary experience and has previously served as chef manager since July 2020.
She has made a significant impact on Maverick dining culture by focusing on sustainability and partnering with women-owned businesses.
Daily Teaching Kitchens
Connection Café now offers daily, hands-on lessons in the kitchen under culinary lead David Patton.
Patton will teach students new dishes, kitchen skills and food history. Students can participate by visiting Connection Café every day at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.
Cold Brew Bar
Gajic installed a custom cold brew bar at Connection Café. The bar serves fresh cold brew coffee, iced teas and various syrups for the UTA community to customize their caffeinated drinks.
OZZI Reusable To-Go Containers
Styrofoam to-go containers have been replaced by reusable to-go containers called OZZI O2Go. The project is led by Jose Perez, Maverick Dining Sustainability intern.
Those with meal plans receive their first box for free while those without a meal plan can purchase one for $5. Individuals must sign up for the OZZI program before getting the boxes and then return the cleaned boxes when finished.
Next Bite
Maverick Dining and Next Bite have partnered to develop dining concepts available on food-delivery apps, such as Grubhub.
These concepts will be available for delivery for the UTA community using these platforms.
The dining options will change frequently. The first two concepts will be The Big Melt, a burger concept, and Grilled Cheese Society, a grilled cheese concept.
The platform accepts debit, credit and will eventually accept dining dollars.
Shake Smart
Shake Smart is coming to campus this fall. The eatery offers high-protein and nutrient-dense foods such as protein shakes and acai bowls.
Shake Smart will be located in the MAC near the front desk. They will accept dining dollars and offer a meal exchange option. Construction is currently underway with the official opening day to be announced.
Chick-fil-A Ordering Kiosks
Maverick Dining will be adding digital ordering kiosks to Chick-fil-A to accommodate the large number of students eating there.
More information will be released later this fall.
