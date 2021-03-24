UTA departments combine forces to explore modern feminism through State of the Woman events

A multi-departmental collaboration is hosting an event series to honor Women’s History month, giving insights on feminism, its misconceptions, intersectional oppression and the importance of supporting women.
The event is a five-part series, including “WHM: The State of the Woman,” for all women, hosted on March 22, “WHM: The State of the Black Woman,” which was hosted on March 23, and future events discussing the states of Latinx women, Asian women and LGBTQ+ women. Each event consists of a panel discussing issues that women face today.
The School of Social Work and the Center for African American Studies is partnering with women’s and gender studies to host the events. The events are being held virtually.
Mia Kirby, assistant professor of practice in the School of Social Work and the Center for African American Studies, said it was her idea to have a roundtable-like discussion with various women across campus of all ages and backgrounds to commemorate Women’s History Month.
“I just thought it would be interesting to hear the voices of women and just where we are as women,” Kirby said.
Kirby was interested to learn about the current state of women, their thoughts and experiences and where to go from here. With that in mind, she hosted the “WHM: The State of the Black Woman,” event.
Anyone who attends can hear from different voices of women, while also recognizing that experiences can vary within cultures as each individual is different, Kirby said.
“I would say there is no such thing as a women’s issue because they’re just human issues,” said Dustin Harp, women’s and gender studies program director.
The concept of intersectionality crosses race, ethnicity, sexuality, income and more to come into contact with gender, she said. Intersectionality is the interconnected nature of social categorisations such as race, class and gender, regarded as creating overlapping and interdependent systems of discrimination or disadvantage, according to Womankind Worldwide, a women’s rights organization.
There's this notion of feminism that all feminists are the same, which is false, Harp said. Rather, each woman may have a different set of beliefs.
As a social worker, Kirby’s research and focus are on Black women and mental health, and because it’s Women’s History Month, she felt the need to combine topics and consider all women.
“Feminism, for me, just basically means acknowledging the rights of women across the world,” said Kayunta Johnson-Winters, chemistry and biochemistry associate professor.
Johnson-Winters is part of the Women’s Faculty and Staff Network, which provides a universitywide forum for the discussion of ideas and mutual concerns of women faculty and staff, according to the UTA website.
She is aware that the issues for each underrepresented group will differ between each woman.
“Not only am I a female, but I’m also a Black female,” Johnson-Winters said.
Feedback about the events has been positive so far, and participants have been enthusiastic about speaking on behalf of their various groups, Kirby said. They were happy and felt represented and connected with shared experiences.
@lunarlivie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.