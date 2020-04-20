The date to choose a pass or fail grading option has been extended to May 22, according to an Office of the Provost email sent Monday.
Grades will post on May 20, allowing students two days to change their letter grade to a pass or fail option for eligible courses.
A list of eligible courses for each college is available on the university’s website.
For both undergraduate and graduate courses, a pass grade under the pass or fail grading option would not impact a student’s grade point average, but a fail grade will.
The drop date remains April 28. Students will need to consult their instructor, academic adviser and the Office of Financial Aid before making a decision to drop a course or choose the pass or fail option.
