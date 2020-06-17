UTA custodian tests positive for COVID-19

A custodian assigned to work at the Business Building tested positive for COVID-19 on June 12 after working in the building four days prior.
The individual began feeling unwell on June 3 and did not report to work, chief communications officer Joe Carpenter said in an email. The individual then felt better and returned to work on June 8, but indicated to their supervisor one of the symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
“The employee’s supervisor sent the employee home that day and advised them to seek a test for COVID-19 as a precaution,” Carpenter said. “This was the last date this individual was present in the building.”
Facilities Management conducted specific cleaning of the building the following day and throughout the week as a precaution before the individual tested positive, he said.
The employee went to their medical provider to be tested and received their test results on June 12. The individual then notified their supervisor and submitted the university’s self-disclosure form the same day.
The following day, Facilities Management performed additional cleaning in areas where the employee visited, including all touchpoints as well as office suites, common areas, restrooms and kitchenettes.
“Based on a review of the employee’s work patterns during the suspected timeframe, no additional occupants of the building were identified as being at additional risk of contact exposure,” Carpenter said.
Additional information and resources about the university’s COVID-19 policies can be found here.
@Angie_Perez99
