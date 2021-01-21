UTA continues to offer mix of on-campus, online classes despite COVID-19 surge in Tarrant County

UTA will continue to offer a mix of hybrid and online courses to begin the spring semester, while some universities in the UT system are starting their semesters as online-only.
The university’s plan is to begin the semester in the class modalities that students choose to sign up for, university spokesperson Joe Carpenter said in an email.
The decision came after UT-Austin, the flagship school of the UT system, announced that they will move all of their hybrid courses to online-only until the end of January.
UT-Tyler began classes as online-only, with the plan to gradually move to in-person instruction.
Since March 2020, UT-Austin has announced 2,655 COVID-19 cases from students, faculty and staff members. UTA has accumulated 366 cases, with 34 occurring this year.
However, Tarrant County has almost quadruple the average daily cases in the last seven days compared to Travis County: 2,349 cases to 679 cases.
UTA is expected to remain a mix of on-campus and online courses for the full 16-week semester, with classrooms at 25-34% capacity.
“UTA continues to closely monitor the situation and emphasizes that all students and employees practice and implement all the precautions that have been outlined,” Carpenter said.
Communications professor Brad Loper is teaching his second hybrid semester, with his sports reporting class being offered in a hybrid format for the first time.
Loper said last semester some of his students felt safe coming to in-person classes, but he also provided video lectures and weekly Teams discussions to help students who wanted to stay at home, Loper said.
His goal is to adapt between keeping students and faculty safe and having some sense of normalcy in a classroom.
“Face-to-face is going to be the best format for teaching and learning that we have,” Loper said. “I think most faculty are frustrated with not being able to teach face-to-face, and I think a lot of students that I’ve heard from are frustrated because they can’t come to class.”
While other universities, like Texas Tech University in Lubbock and Texas A&M University, will reduce spring break to one day, UTA has no plan to modify the current Spring Break schedule from March 15 to 20.
@DangHLe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.