UTA continues to monitor outbreaks: COVID-19 and monkeypox

As UTA attempts to return to normalcy after two years of dealing with vaccine rollouts and trying to accommodate for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantine guidelines, the university continues to take steps to control the outbreaks of COVID-19 and monkeypox on campus.
The CDC released new guidelines Aug. 11, eliminating quarantine for individuals exposed to COVID-19 who are not up to date with vaccines, and instead recommending wearing a high-quality mask for 10 days.
UTA’s COVID-19 protocols
UTA’s COVID-19 protocols still recommend individuals exposed to the virus to get tested at least six full days and fill out a personal diagnosis form on UTA’s website. UTA still offers free COVID-19 testing at 435 Spaniolo Drive in the College Park District. Students can also receive vaccinations through UTA Health Services by appointment only.
UTA monkeypox protocols
The Biden Administration declared monkeypox as a public health emergency Aug. 4.
Monkeypox is a variant of smallpox but has less severe symptoms. People affected by monkeypox will have symptoms such as fever, tiredness, muscle aches, headache and swollen lymph nodes.
Students can get tested for monkeypox through UTA Health Services. Faculty must seek testing through personal health care providers or local public health authority. UTA recommends referring to the CDC for the latest information.
According to a campuswide email, UTA has no plans to offer the monkeypox vaccine.
The CDC recommends limiting the number of sex partners to reduce exposure, use safe sex methods such as wearing condoms and virtual sex and avoiding close contact with someone with monkeypox.
