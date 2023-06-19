UTA continues searches to fill in dean positions

The university is looking to fill three dean positions: dean of UTA Libraries, dean of Social Work and dean of Education. As it looks to find permanent hires, interim deans have temporarily filled these roles. Here’s what you need to know.
Dean of Libraries
The UTA Executive Searches website said the dean of libraries is responsible for serving as the chief executive of libraries, as well as being a visionary leader and someone who is willing to ensure the provision of outstanding library services to all its users.
Rebecca Bichel, who served as the UTA Dean of Libraries for 11 years, departed April 14, 2023, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. During her time, Bichel worked hard to bring the library into the 21st century. She did this by expanding the FabLab and creating the rainbow room on the 3rd floor, both located in the Central Library on campus.
While the position awaits to be filled, Peter Zhang is serving as interim dean.
Dean of Social Work
The university is looking for a visionary and strategic leader with a commitment to academic excellence, according to the UTA Executive Searches Website. The dean is also responsible for oversight for the School of Social Work and is expected to address the emerging issues occurring in the field.
Antwan Williams, assistant director of communications, said Dr. Scott Ryan stepped down as dean after almost 15 years on May 31, 2023, leading to the nationwide search.
Ryan oversaw the largest social work program in Texas, according to his biography. During his time as dean, the School of Social Work has been successful in receiving external funding and has been recognized for its research productivity.
Williams said while the university waits for the position to be filled, Dr. Debra Woody is serving as the interim dean of Social Work.
Dean of Education
The university is looking for someone willing to provide visionary leadership, strategic direction and administrative oversight for the College of Education, according to the UTA Executive Searches website.
The dean is expected to ensure that academic, research and community engagement are achieved. They will also address the emerging issues faced in the field of education.
The position has been vacant as of March 16, 2023 after Teresa Doughty stepped down after six years, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. She made an impact by helping create a program and hiring the first faculty member in education in 2017, which had been her dream. She also played a big role in providing structure in online education when COVID-19 hit.
While the position awaits to be filled, the interim dean is Dr. Casey Brown.
