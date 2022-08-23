As the fall semester begins, two executive roles in the administration remain vacant, with UTA President Jennifer Cowley still searching for new applicants.
After a season of hiring four new administrative staff members, Cowley aims to fill the roles of vice president for Development and Alumni Relations and vice president of Marketing, Messaging and Engagement.
The vice president for Development and Alumni Relations will serve as a member of the president’s senior staff and will lead the development team to create and execute strategies, programs and budgets that effectively communicate the president’s vision to key stakeholders and secure philanthropic resources, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Applicants must have experience with athletic and international fundraising preferred, a proven record of effectively working with volunteers and high-net-worth individuals and over 10 years of progressively increased responsibility and leadership in development.
The vice president of Marketing, Messaging and Engagement will effectively communicate the president’s vision to key stakeholders internally, regionally and on a global scale. They’ll also educate the public on UTA’s mission and contributions to scholarship, research and access to education, among other successes, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree, master’s or a doctoral degree preferred, be a senior professional with experience developing integrated plans and programs within complex organizations and a strong background utilizing market analysis and quantitative and qualitative research.
Both roles were created by Cowley following the separation of University Advancement, which was formally a joint effort of communications, marketing and development teams.
In May, Cowley announced the administrative changes amid a series of various national searches for executive positions, including provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, vice president for research and innovation, Athletics director and senior vice president for business and finance, which were initiated in April, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Tamara Brown stepped into the role of provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs Aug. 1. UTA selected Jon Fagg as the new Athletics director and Kate C. Miller as vice president for research and innovation.
