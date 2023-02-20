UTA continues search for CAPPA, COLA dean

The university is in the process of filling the positions for Dean of the College of Architecture Planning and Public Affairs and Dean of the College of Liberal Arts.
The former CAPPA dean, Adrian Parr, left the university in 2021, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Maria Martinez-Cosio has served as interim CAPPA dean since March of that year.
UTA announced the national search for a COLA dean last October. The previous dean, Elisabeth Cawthon, stepped down to tend to personal family matters in 2021. Dan Cavanagh then became interim dean of the college in September 2021.
Both positions report to the provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs. The CAPPA dean will serve as the chief academic officer for the and is responsible for CAPPA’s strategic, programmatic and financial operations, according to the executive search’s website.
The COLA dean will support and sustain the college’s work environment and culture of inclusion and collaboration with UTA’s other schools and colleges, according to the search’s website.
The search committees consist of various university professors, lecturers, directors and leaders. While applications and nominations are still open for the dean of CAPPA, applications for the Dean of COLA officially closed Jan. 18 and are now under review.
The COLA interviews are officially in the process of being finalized, according to an email statement from the provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs Tamara Brown.
Brown said they are looking for candidates who will advocate for faculty and students, focus on community engagement and strengthen what the college has to offer academically.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for the right individual to strengthen our reputation in fields that are critical to our region's success while fostering a culture that emphasizes excellence in teaching and research,” she said.
