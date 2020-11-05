UTA confirms spring 2021 semester to include mix of face-to-face, online and hybrid courses

UTA’s spring 2021 term will be similar to fall 2020, with a mixture of face-to-face, hybrid and online courses.
Students can now go into their MyMav account to see the course modality for all spring classes, according to an Office of the Registrar email sent out Thursday.
The university had already discussed plans to offer a mix of hybrid, in-person and online courses in September but made no final decision then.
According to the email, it’s important students are aware of the terminology for each course modality. Some online classes will be synchronous or asynchronous. Some hybrid classes will be a combination of online and face-to-face instruction with tests or activities occurring in different formats.
UTA is working to minimize further changes to course schedules, but because they are revised to meet student curricular and instructional needs, they are still subject to change, according to the email.
Students are encouraged to discuss their academic plans with advisers for assistance or if they have questions. They can also submit questions regarding courses and schedules through this form.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.
