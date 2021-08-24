UTA computer science junior develops scientific calculator app

Spending five hours a day in their bedroom creating a calculator app may sound like torture to some, but computer science junior Paul Koomey called it a passion project.
Koomey began developing his scientific calculator app, “Calculation!,” out of his apartment on June 17 and published it on the Apple app store July 26. He said he was dissatisfied with the calculator options on his iPhone and the app store.
“A bunch of the other calculators on the app store were either paid, you had to buy them, they were hard to use or they just had ads on them, and I didn’t like that,” he said. “I figured I’d bite the bullet, take one for the team and just make one.”
Koomey’s app is capable of basic operations, logarithmic expressions, copying expressions and results and keeping an expression history. It is free on the app store and has close to 800 downloads and a five-star rating with about 60 reviews.
The hardest part of the process was finding the time to work on his app while working full-time as an intern, Koomey said. When he was able to work, he spent much of his time coding, researching and contending with an onslaught of error messages.
Koomey recruited his fraternity brother, kinesiology senior Jordan Johnson, to test the various iterations of the calculator.
Johnson said Koomey is a hard-working person who takes feedback well but also has a habit of making late-night calculator-related phone calls.
Calculation is the first app he has made and published, Koomey said. But his experience from UTA and information from websites like YouTube and Stack Overflow helped him put it together. He said the information he learned in fundamentals of software engineering class was relevant to both his summer internship and the creation of his app.
Koomey published the app after more than a month of work. He said he felt a huge relief after he got the idea out of his head and into the real world.
The first person he showed the app to was his mother, Cynthia Koomey, UTA College of Nursing and Health Innovation clinical assistant professor.
Cynthia Koomey said her son is a driven and self-motivated person, constantly thinking of how to improve things. She said she was impressed with the app.
“I loved it. I mean, I think it’s so extremely useful,” she said. “I use it now instead of my iPhone calculator app, of course. It’s way better.”
Paul Koomey said he plans to update the app with new features like graphing functionality. He plans to keep the app free to download but may add paid aesthetic options.
He encourages other students who want to create their own apps to watch YouTube videos and emulate others, he said. Once they have a better understanding of the process, they can try again with their personal touches.
Calculation may be Paul Koomey’s first app, but it is unlikely to be his last.
“I definitely want to create more apps in the future,” he said. “It’s just a matter of finding stuff that’s useful, which is the hardest thing to do.”
