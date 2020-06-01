UTA community, Texans react to national police brutality protests following death of George Floyd

For Blaize LaFleur, political science junior and Houston native, the death of George Floyd hits close to home. Her father attended Jack Yates High School, the same school Floyd attended.
“I know what it’s like living out there,” LaFleur said. “It’s one of those places where people don’t always make it out.”
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes as the man struggled to breathe.
Chauvin, who is white, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Friday. Floyd’s family ordered an independent autopsy report and medical examiners determined Monday that he died due to asphyxia from sustained forceful pressure, contradicting a separate preliminary autopsy by Hennepin County.
Floyd, a Houston native, was shopping at a grocery store in Minneapolis when a worker at the store reported him to the police, believing Floyd was attempting to pay with a counterfeit $20 bill. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Saturday that Floyd’s body will be returned to Texas.
In the days following Floyd’s death, thousands around the country protested in Minneapolis; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; and more, including protests in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. Demonstrations were also seen around the world in Mexico, Brazil, Europe, Syria, New Zealand and more.
Protesters demanded justice for Floyd and others victimized by police brutality.
LaFleur said it doesn’t feel like the country is still in a pandemic considering how widespread the protests have become.
“We can really make a change in this country. It's not gonna happen overnight,” she said. “It's not gonna happen in years, not gonna happen in 10 years, but constant effort is what we need. We don't need perfection, we need progress.”
The nationwide protests are exciting since the country hasn’t seen demonstrations at this scale in a while, Multicultural Affairs director Melanie Johnson said. However, she doesn’t condone looting but understands where the anger is coming from and why it happens.
Johnson attended two protests over the weekend, which she said allowed a space for black people to be heard.
She recommends college students use their voice to speak out and call their representatives.
“Whether you voted for those elected officials or not, they're in office now, and they work for you,” Johnson said. “So [put] that pressure on them to do something, to ask for charges, to ask for police reform and make changes that you want to see.”
In Texas, protesters shut down parts of highways and marched through Dallas, Houston and Austin. Police made hundreds of arrests, and used tear gas and flash-bang grenades to disperse crowds.
In response to state protests, Gov. Greg Abbott activated the Texas National Guard to enact peaceful protest and declared a state of disaster this weekend.
Political science senior Hanny Saab protested Saturday for more than three hours, and she said people need to be aware of what they’re getting into when they decide to attend a protest.
Saab said American history is based on rioting, referencing the Boston Tea Party and the founding of the country as examples. She said people who stand against rioting cannot empathize with the anger black people in America are feeling.
“So you tweeting that you are in favor of Black Lives Matter but not in favor of rioting doesn't really make that much sense,” Saab said.
View this post on Instagram
Those who stand for nothing fall for anything #nojusticenopeace #blm #allies
Economics senior Akram Abbadi said it feels like the country is repeating the civil rights movement, and protests happening nationwide express how it has developed into a national issue.
“We reached a breaking point, you know? Everybody's just had enough,” he said. “We're angry. We're tired. Enough is enough.”
It’s not surprising to Abbadi that there are protests occurring in Dallas, especially after the recent deaths of Botham Jean and Atatiana Jefferson. To see lasting change, he recommends that people go out and vote.
Psychology sophomore Angie Gonzalez said protests are necessary to call attention to the government.
“It comes to a point where I feel like this kind of revolution is necessary to really incite the change,” she said.
Gonzalez, a Houston native, was shocked when she first viewed the video of Floyd’s death and began sharing posts to raise awareness. She said protests in Houston demonstrate how events like this can occur anywhere.
“You can come from anywhere, you can be from anywhere; police brutality is something that's nationwide before the system itself,” she said. “That is the problem.”
Protests are a result of people reaching their limit, Houston resident Redick Edwards IV said.
“The fuel was already there,” he said. “The only thing that happened was a match was lit.”
Floyd was Edwards’ childhood friend. They met on the basketball court one summer, and in fall of that year, Edwards recalls entering high school and realizing his new friend would also be his classmate.
Floyd, a rising junior, welcomed Edwards with a friendly face and the opportunity to play basketball during their lunch break together. The sport was a passion they both shared.
Edwards was watching a news report on TV when he saw the video of Floyd’s death for the first time. He said it left him speechless.
He recalls slowly realizing that the man on the screen who looked like his friend Big Floyd was in fact him.
Edwards’ 9-year-old son was sitting at the dinner table when the report came on. He recalls him asking about the incident with a level of concern and innocence.
“In that moment, I realized I’m going to have the same conversation with him that my dad had with me,” he said.
Hours after Chauvin was charged and protests began Friday, President Donald Trump said in a news conference that the incident is a federal situation and it should have never occurred.
“It’s very important, I believe, to the family, to everybody, that the memory of George Floyd be a perfect memory,” Trump said. “The looters should not be allowed to drown out the voices of so many peaceful protesters and they hurt so badly on what is happening.”
In a Saturday news conference, Trump said the administration supports peaceful protests. “But what we are now seeing on the streets of our cities has nothing to do with justice or peace,” he said.
Students need to understand, regardless of their thoughts on civil disobedience, why people are protesting, said Jason Shelton, sociology associate professor and Center for African American Studies director. In order to fix a problem, you need to understand what is wrong.
“That is the backbone of the civil rights movement. That's the backbone and the freedom that our society grants us in democracy — freedom of speech,” Shelton said. “It's OK to jam up the freeway; it's OK to lay down in the mall.”
Civil disobedience can grab people’s attention and disrupt daily life, making it an effective protest tool, he said. However, looting and violence cause the movement to lose legitimacy.
“You kind of lose some of those people that you hear that are saying, ‘This is a problem.’ You're going to lose the high moral ground, and you can't do that,” Shelton said.
LaFleur said the important thing is that these demonstrations are happening in the first place. She said if people simply remain complacent, racism will survive.
“I don't know if I'll live to see racism eradicated in this country on a wide scale, but I sure hope I do,” LaFleur said. “I'm gonna keep, you know, doing what I can while I'm here. I'm gonna keep doing my part.”
