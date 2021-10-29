UTA community remembers, celebrates the dead during Global Grounds: Dia De Los Muertos event

Attendees gather to celebrate Dia de los Muertos during the Global Grounds event Oct. 28 in the University Center. The event included sugar skull decorating, letter writing and ofrenda making.

Decorated skulls, handwritten letters and candles were displayed to remember the deceased at the Global Grounds: Dia De Los Muertos event at the Palo Duro Lounge on Thursday.

Día de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, is a Mexican tradition that lasts from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 to remember loved ones who have died. The holiday originated with the Aztecs in ancient Mesoamerica. The original celebration took place during the summer before the Spanish colonization. It was later moved to autumn to incorporate Catholic celebrations of All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

Today, the tradition honors the deceased through celebration and offerings such as gifts, sugar skulls and flowers. Private altars or ofrendas are built to honor the dead. Favorite food and beverages of the deceased are brought to their graves.

The Office of International Education, Student Affairs and Multicultural Affairs collaborated to provide students the chance to celebrate the tradition on campus. Students decorated skulls, ate Mexican treats and wrote letters to their lost loved ones that were placed on the ofrenda.

UTA community remembers, celebrates the dead during Global Grounds: Dia De Los Muertos event

Graduate student Vomsreemanasa Jalli Venkataramana decorates a skull for Dia De Los Muertos during the Global Grounds event Oct. 28 in the University Center. Venkataramana's skull was inspired by the Marvel character Nebula. 

The ofrenda was located in the art gallery at the University Center. The table had photos and names of trans individuals that died from hate crimes and was covered in skulls, flowers and candles. It was done by the LGBTQ+ Program and Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention.

For international business sophomore Raoul Luis, coming to the event allowed him to reflect on the loss of both of his grandfathers, one of whom died due to the COVID-19 virus.

Luis never had time to process their deaths, he said. But for the first time he was able to sit down and put his emotions on paper.

“If you love something so much you got to let it go,” Luis said.

UTA community remembers, celebrates the dead during Global Grounds: Dia De Los Muertos event

Interior design sophomore Maria Hernandez grabs a treat during the Global Grounds event Oct. 28 in the University Center. Hernandez said the treats remind her of her family and heritage.

Harold Brown, Multicultural Affairs assistant director, said people don’t have to be Hispanic to participate in such an event. Even though people from outside of the culture may not understand what it is they are doing, once they are educated of the purpose and meaning behind these traditions, people can begin to have a better connection to another culture.

When participating in cultural activities, people should be respectful of the culture, Brown said. Respect allows people to be intentional and open toward understanding why certain cultures do things in a certain way.

Marissa Solis, public relations and broadcast senior and Global Engagement volunteer, said events like this help integrate different cultures into the melting pot that makes UTA diverse.

Brown said people have a responsibility to learn about others’ cultures because of the diverse world we live in.

@lillianjuarez_

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments