UTA community remembers Bob Rogers

Retired professor Robert D. Rogers, better known at UTA as Bob Rogers, died Sept. 10 of complications from COVID-19. He was 75 years old.
His teaching career started in 1977 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He was hired at UTA in the Marketing Department in 2007. Before retiring in 2017, Rogers built diverse relationships and connected with people in unique ways.
Michael Richarme, clinical assistant professor of marketing, first met him on Rogers’ first day of work at UTA. Their relationship started with a laugh after realizing they were both wearing Hawaiian shirts.
As their first conversation went on, Richarme said Rogers wore a big smile on his face and looked like a bear.
“He looked like a big grizzly bear,” he said. “But he was very warm and very friendly.”
Their relationship grew over the years as did his respect for Rogers’ academic skills, people skills and compassion.
He said Rogers was a supportive mentor to younger faculty members and always willing to share his knowledge. Rogers was a humble person who asked other professors for insight when he was not sure of certain things.
Rogers presented a rigorous and gruff exterior to students at first, but behind it was a warm and caring individual.
Erik Montenegro, a former graduate student of Rogers, called him a “straight shooter” as he never sugarcoated his opinions when providing constructive criticism.
Montenegro said Rogers expected his students to be independent, learn the class material and not solely focus on a good grade. At one point in time, Montenegro was not sure how much Rogers liked him based on his performance in class.
At a gathering a few years after Montenegro graduated, he approached Rogers and reached out for a handshake, only to be surprised by Rogers giving him a “giant bear hug.”
“From there I’m like, ‘OK well, he doesn’t hate me,’” he said. ”He must have seen that I have been trying. [I] was trying to make him proud.”
Kristin Chatila, a former graduate student of Rogers, said he was good at making class members comfortable with each other by initiating open discussions.
She said Rogers was a direct and caring professor who pushed and encouraged students to be more creative.
Rogers’ guidance and learning philosophy went beyond classrooms.
Scott Hanson, who took over for Rogers as director of the Master of Science in marketing research program, said he learned from examples set by Rogers and would go to him for advice.
“He said, ‘Well, you’re the director now, so you handle it whatever way you want to handle it,’” Hanson said. “He was very careful in those situations to give me guidance on how to care for the people in the situation, not on how to execute a plan.”
Rogers addressed people around him with affectionate terms such as “kid” or “kiddo.”
“He always called me kid, which I liked because I’m not a kid,” said Becky Neilson, assistant dean for the College of Business. “He always made me feel younger.”
Neilson said she and Rogers connected automatically because of their service in the military.
Rogers served in the U.S. Army as a medic with Special Forces Team B-51 in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968. During his service, he received the Army Commendation Medal for Heroism.
She said Rogers was a happy person whose joy radiated to the people around him.
He valued education because it changed his life, and he always made sure students got the best out of his classes, she said.
“He really cared about his students,” she said. “He wanted to see them be successful. That was important to him.”
While Rogers is remembered for his joyful personality, Richarme said he left a remarkable legacy behind.
“He’s touched hundreds of people,” he said. “And every one of those people carries a little bit of Bob inside their hearts.”
@Chongyang206
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.