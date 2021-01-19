UTA community reflects on MLK day and the ongoing social justice movement

During this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Black students and staff reflected on the past year and current social justice movement.
The city of Arlington held the Advancing the Dream Celebration, and members of the UTA community participated. Other Black leaders on campus shared their thoughts on the ongoing social justice movement.
The death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests have recently highlighted several social and political issues.
Jason Shelton, Arlington Unity Council chairperson and sociology and anthropology associate professor, gave a presentation Friday during the kick-off event of the Advancing the Dream Celebration.
The presentation related to the racial and ethnic disparities in America and the Arlington community and brought attention to the Unity Council’s goal to close these social divisions.
The holiday isn’t much different than it has been in the past, Shelton said.
“When you understand the broader aims of civil rights and equality, you’re talking about periods of time where major things have been happening for decades,” Shelton said.
Recent issues may highlight some differences in this year’s MLK Day, but the reality is that those issues are ongoing, he said.
Shelton said he attempts to take King’s teaching with him to different aspects of his life. Whether it’s through his research in sociology, working as chairperson of the Arlington Unity Council or even interacting with his family, he attempts to spark awareness for the pursuit of equity and equality.
Xavien Johns, Mr. UTA and winner of the 2021 Collegiate Essay Contest from the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee, is deeply involved in his community, often providing assistance for the homeless.
Kynadi Harris, Black Student Association community service chair, contributes in her community by providing virtual reading nights for children in the Arlington area.
To both students, this MLK Day did feel different.
“To say that it doesn’t would be ignoring everything that’s happening in the world and ignoring everything that’s happening in America,” said Johns.
The difference between this year’s celebration and previous ones is that this one may be more inspiring, he said. Looking to the past is a way to see what you can do with the future.
Harris said it’s important for her to create a positive impact as a Black student and work to make change like King did. She and other members of the Black Student Association strive to create positive change in the community.
“When there’s more awareness out there in the world, you kind of sit back and think ‘Wow, he was a great Black man, and we celebrate his birthday on a national scale,” Harris said.
Maxine Davis, social work assistant professor, works to implement King’s ideas into her lifestyle. Every day can be MLK Day if someone is working for social justice in their everyday life, she said.
“It’s not just a one-day effort but an ongoing mission,” she said.
