UTA community reacts to Super Tuesday results

The race for the Democratic presidential nomination heated up after Super Tuesday saw nominees Joseph Biden and Bernie Sanders vying for the support of 14 states.
Biden claimed victory in 10 states, with Sanders claiming the other four. Biden also edged out Sanders with 566 delegates, compared to Sanders’ 501. In total, the Democratic candidate needs 1,991 delegates to secure the nomination.
On the Republican side, incumbent candidate President Donald Trump claimed 13 states in the Super Tuesday elections. Virginia was the only state to not hold a Republican primary election. Trump currently has 833 delegates and needs 1,276 total to secure the nomination.
Biden claimed victory in Texas, gaining about 90,000 more votes than Sanders. In Tarrant County, Biden received about 11,000 more votes than Sanders.
Trump received over 1.8 million votes total in Texas. In Tarrant County, he received over 116,000 votes.
Nursing sophomore Samrah Jankowiak said she was inspired by her political science professor to keep track of Super Tuesday by watching news coverage.
Even if she wasn’t taking the class, she said she would still be keeping track of the elections because the presidency and their policies impact her.
“I think I would be not as involved, but I would still be informed,” she said.
Sociology graduate student Ladarius Beck said the Texas primary election’s results didn’t turn out the way he envisioned.
Beck said he hoped Sanders would win the state, and wasn’t expecting so much support for Biden.
“It’s disappointing, I guess,” he said.
With the Super Tuesday results, he said Biden will likely secure the Democratic presidential nomination for the November election.
However, Beck doesn’t think he will be a viable candidate in the November election, even if he gains strong support.
“I don't think he's going to be able to inspire enough people to come to the polls and vote,” he said.
Political science professor Thomas Marshall said he was surprised with the Texas results.
He said over the past few days, things were moving quickly and the field of candidates was shrinking rapidly.
Former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar both dropped out of the Democratic presidential nomination race before Super Tuesday and have endorsed Biden for the nomination.
These rapid exits and endorsements might have been stage-managed, Marshall said. The motivation behind the endorsements might be because of Sanders.
“Sanders really isn't the, I guess, the safer choice for Democrat[s], Washington and Wall Street people,” he said. “I think he’s seen as kinda risky.”
Marshall said endorsements can help campaigns, and it probably helped Biden win South Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday. There’s probably a number of endorsements coming Biden’s way in the next week or so, he said.
Many people are nervous about Sanders, Marshall said, especially with his baggaged past and own liberal ideology, compared to the traditional Democratic liberal ideology.
Marshall said with everything, Biden has suddenly become the favorite to secure the Democratic nomination.
“I thought his campaign was dead as a doorknob about a week ago,” he said. “But boy did things move pretty quickly.”
News reporter Megan Cardona contributed to this article.
