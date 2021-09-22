Students and faculty expressed mixed emotions about the Election Integrity Protection Act of 2021, also known as Senate Bill 1. The bill went into effect Sept. 7. Proponents say it will improve trust in the voting process, while detractors say it is a partisan attempt to suppress votes in the state.
Some of the changes in the new law prohibit 24-hour and drive-thru voting with a few specific exceptions, and lower the population threshold for mandatory early voting periods.
The bill says polling locations must be inside of a building, and voters cannot vote from inside a vehicle unless they are physically unable to enter the polling place or there is a likelihood of injuring their health.
According to the bill, early voting locations cannot be open before 6 a.m. or after 10 p.m. Counties with 55,000 residents or more are required to have their main early voting polling sites open for 12 hours each weekday during the last week of early voting. The previous population threshold was 100,000.
Drive-thru voting was first implemented in Harris County as a safety measure for voters during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Harris County Election Administrator’s website. In the 2020 presidential election, Harris residents voted Democratic by more than 13%.
Thomas Marshall, political science professor, said he doesn’t believe the bill is a reaction to the Democratic gains made in Texas during the 2020 presidential election. Marshall said Harris County enacted rules that made voting easier, and much different, than the rest of Texas, and the bill is an attempt to standardize voting procedures throughout the state. He said the bill shouldn’t make voting much more challenging overall.
“I regard this as, on a scale of one to ten, about a one or a two in terms of making voting more difficult,” Marshall said.
He said arguments on both ends of the political spectrum can be hyperbolic. He said there isn’t as much voter fraud as Republicans allege, and the new bill does not represent a return to the Jim Crow era, as the Texas Democratic Party has stated.
Mark Napieralski, drawing and history senior and UTA’s Progressive Student Union president, said restrictive voting laws may not explicitly ban Black people and other minority groups from voting, but the strategy to suppress votes has shifted to making it harder for communities of color to vote.
Carlos Turcios, political science sophomore, said he supports the bill and thinks it will improve public trust in the election process. Turcios said he has been a poll worker as recently as 2019, and he has concerns about the competence of election officials.
He said he’s aware that critics say the bill will suppress voters. Turcios, who’s Hispanic, said he has never felt discriminated against when voting. He does not believe the bill will restrict minority voters from having access to the polls.
“At the end of the day, when [the] primary comes and when the election 2022 comes,” Turcios said, “The elections will be more secure, but no one’s gonna be barred from voting.”
Napieralski said the bill was passed in reaction to president Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election. He believes Democratic victories in traditionally conservative counties, like Tarrant County, caused Texas Republicans to feel threatened. The bill is an attempt to prevent further political losses, he said.
Now that the new law has taken effect, UTA should provide more information to the university community about when and how to vote, Napieralski said.
“What the school can do,” he said, “Is that they can dedicate a lot of resources, or even strategic resources, to showing how exactly we can move forward as a democratic society.”
