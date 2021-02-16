UTA community faces widespread power outages as harsh winter weather conditions sweep the state

More than one million households across Texas experienced power outages Tuesday due to extreme weather conditions and controlled power outages directed by The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, according to a press release from Oncor Electric Delivery.
When blackouts began happening across the state Monday morning, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas was hoping their controlled outages would only last up to 45 minutes per affected area. However, the company announced Tuesday morning that it cannot tell when grid conditions will stabilize, and all of its customers should prepare for continued outages. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas did not announce a definite time when the power will be back.
More than 25% of residents in Tarrant County also struggle with no electricity as of Tuesday night, according to PowerOutage.US.
One of those residents is nursing sophomore Carolina Tripp, who is living off-campus in Fort Worth. Tripp said her house has been without power since 7 a.m. Monday.
She and her family moved to a hotel Monday night, but the electricity there also goes on and off every 45 minutes.
The hotel provided Tripp a microwave, and her family has been living off ramen noodles and PB&J sandwiches since Monday night. The family of five and their dog and cat have been bundled up in four blankets and one bed the entire time.
Texans across the state are still experiencing major power outages. Oncor has reported over 24,000 active outages, and almost 1 million out of 3.7 million customers are being affected. CenterPoint Energy also reported that over 50% of their customers are without power as of Tuesday evening.
Kaylie Le, public relations and advertising junior, and her boyfriend Christian Labastida are currently living together in an apartment in Dallas. Their power went out at 2 a.m. Monday morning.
The power flickered back on for about two minutes in the morning, but she still has not gotten power back completely.
When the power first went out, Le and Labastida planned to shelter in her parents’ house. But as they hit the road to buy flashlights and other essentials before that, the road trip that normally took them five minutes turned into an hour drive.
Le normally cooks at home, but she’s had to live off of Lunchables as she cannot cook without power.
Near campus, conditions aren’t any better.
Hannah Fulks, public relations and advertising sophomore, lives in Arlington with her family at home, just minutes from campus.
Fulks and her family experienced the power outage twice. The first one happened for about two hours Sunday night and the second on Monday night.
When Fulks went to bed Monday night, she thought the power would come back just like the first time. That was not the case, as her second power outage lasted until Tuesday afternoon.
Fulks and her family’s main concern was her 90-year-old grandmother, who is staying with them. Her grandmother is doing well now that everything is back to normal.
Fulks said although her power is back, her internet is still an issue. On Monday, she was trying to get caught up with homework on Canvas but was unable to connect. By Tuesday, the Internet was completely out.
“Hopefully, this gets better so I can actually not be behind on my schoolwork,” Fulks said.
The severe weather has left many residents with concerns, and some say the state’s response to the crisis could have been more helpful.
For the first time in history, the entire state of Texas was placed under storm warning Sunday. Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the White House issued a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas in response to the severe winter weather throughout the state, according to a press release from the Office of the Texas Governor.
Le, who moved from Pennsylvania 20 years ago and is familiar with critical weather conditions, said Texas has not done a good job preparing for the situation.
“Even though the weather was familiar with us, I don’t think I was prepared, and I don’t think anybody was prepared for this weather,” Le said.
Last week, when the icy road on Interstate-35W caused over 100 cars to pile up, it was a sign for the Texas government to prepare for this weather, Le said.
While Fulks thinks that the weather issue is unpredictable, she thinks Abbott could have handled this situation better.
“We don’t really know what to do when there’s severe weather, we really don’t,” she said.
Currently, Oncor is working on delivering power as soon as possible. The company plans to prioritize giving electricity back to those who have lived without power the longest.
