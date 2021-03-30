UTA community discusses the rise of anti-Asian racism in the US during Stop AAPI Hate town hall

Students, faculty and staff voiced their fears and hopes in the wake of recent hate crimes against Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders during a Multicultural Affairs town hall on Monday.
From March 2020 to February 2021, people across the United States reported nearly 3,800 incidents of hate and violence against the Asian American/Pacific Islander community to Stop AAPI Hate, an organization that tracks and responds to hate, violence and discrimination against the Asian American/Pacific Islander community in the U.S. Women reported hate incidents 2.3 times more than men, and these incidents were reported in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The recent attacks on Asian Americans have affected interim President Teik Lim deeply.
“I’m here on the heels of the tragic events that were directed towards Asian American women in Atlanta,” Lim said.
Lim acknowledged the Atlanta shooting was not an isolated incident, but rather a continuation of the rise in anti-Asian sentiment since the pandemic began.
Shifting from intolerance to inclusivity, whether across campus or at a national level, requires time and commitment, he said. He is hopeful that people will direct their hurt toward a constructive solution.
“There is no place for despicable acts motivated by hate at UT Arlington,” Lim said.
Mimi Vu, Ms. UTA and Chinese and political science senior, said the past couple of weeks were rough both emotionally and mentally. It is especially scary as the crimes become closer in proximity to her, she said.
“It happens so often that we have become so insensitive to these crimes,” Vu said.
Li-Ya Mar, adjunct assistant professor of Chinese, said people should invite their white friends to join the movement because a lot of them may be aware of the problem but hesitate to take action. Everyone has the power to show up, and everyone has the power to speak up, she said.
“All of us have to come together,” Mar said. “Not focusing on our differences but focusing on our common humanity to fight that, to fight white supremacy.”
These incidents of hate are not just a result of racism toward Asians, said Harold Brown, Multicultural Affairs assistant director, but the results of xenophobia, sexism and ageism.
“I think we have to recognize that where we currently are as a society and the current climate we’re experiencing is nothing that’s new,” Brown said.
Graduation counselor Keshia Neal said she showed up to the town hall to gain a better understanding for herself. She said she feels the Black community can have a better relationship with their Asian American/Pacific Islander counterparts.
“We're in this together, no matter what shade we are in,” she said.
Racism against Asian Americans did not start within the last year, Brown said. Anti-Asian sentiments and the disenfranchisement of Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders occurred throughout history in examples like the wrongful imprisonment of roughly 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II, he said.
As he listed historical examples of discrimination against Asian Americans, Brown added that blaming Asian Americans for viruses isn’t new, either. In the mid- to late-1800s, the Chinese were blamed for smallpox outbreaks, and in the early 1900s, new Japanese immigrants were blamed for the bubonic plague, he said.
Lisa Nagy, Student Affairs vice president, said it’s the responsibility of the UTA community to create a safe, inclusive and supportive environment that values all members of the community.
Multicultural Affairs director Melanie Johnson said the town hall is not a one-off, but a starting point. She hopes that, like with the Black Lives Matter town halls, new initiatives such as bias training come from this one.
“I’m hoping we get new allies to be activists and voices after this town hall,” she said.
