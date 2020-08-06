The ongoing movement to defund the police reflects that the current police system is broken and something must change, said Robert Bing, criminology and criminal justice professor.
“That change most likely revolves around the reallocation of dollars and or funding for police services,” Bing said.
Since George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Black Lives Matter protests about defunding the police and police brutality have been ongoing.
The movement calls for the reevaluation of how the public spends tax dollars and raises the question of whether the police’s use of deadly force is a good investment, Bing said.
“I’m glad that the nation is having this conversation [about defunding the police],” he said.
Police officers tend to be used too frequently for the wrong reasons, and no matter the incident the public expects the police to solve an issue, he said. There’s a tendency for police officers to overpatrol minority neighborhoods for minor offenses, while under patrolling for major offenses.
Reese Surles, UTA’s Turning Point USA chapter president, said defunding the police would directly increase crime rates and limit the effectiveness of the police, the number of officers on a force and proper equipment.
However, Bing said if defunding began, police officers would be trained better and departments would be smaller and more strategic in their operations. Dollars invested in the police should be directed toward social services that will benefit the communities as crime reduction is about having healthy communities, he said.
Reallocating police funding toward other areas is dependent on the community, Surles said. He said demanding communities reallocate funds without knowledge of their lifestyle and budget is not appropriate.
There is a disconnect between communities and the police departments that are there to protect them, and community policing boards could provide oversight to see necessary changes in policing, said Ryon Cobb, School of Social Work assistant professor.
Bing said diversity within police departments is also important and a good beginning but does not make a clear difference as the problems are embedded in the police culture and unions.
President Donald Trump signed the Safe Policing for Safe Communities executive order on June 16, which called for the increase in capacity for social workers and mental health professionals to work directly with police officers to address situations involving individuals with mental health, homelessness and addiction issues.
The idea is that social workers are better trained to de-escalate situations, but the reality is police officers are also trained in de-escalation, Cobb said. Both organizations need more training in dealing with racial and ethnic minorities.
He said people often associate social work as for social justice, but historically social work has maintained a social order perpetuating racial and ethnic minorities.
The field of social work has a long way to go in ridding itself of the main barrier to Black liberation, that barrier being white supremacy, said Maxine Davis, School of Social Work assistant professor, in an email.
“For far too long we have tried to work within the system—it’s time to upend the system as we know it,” Davis said.
